KitKat thanks King Charles III for the extra break
The ad is created by Wunderman Thompson UK
05 May 2023
KitKat is taking its iconic “Have a break” tagline to the nation this weekend, with a campaign to mark the coronation thanking the king for the extra break.
The ad features a three-finger KitKat, along with the subline “Thanks for the extra break, Sir”. The ad nods to the upcoming King’s Coronation and thanking him for the extra bank holiday. The ad will also feature the “Have a break, have a KitKat” tagline, reinforcing the brand’s message of encouraging people to have a break.
Created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, these will appear across national newspapers and meta platforms. Friday 5 May and throughout the bank holiday weekend.
Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “Thanks, Sir, for the extra day and the extra ad.’
Credits
Client KitKat – Nestlé UK
Creative Agency Wunderman Thompson UK
ECD Tom Drew
Programme Director Danny Bayliss
Senior Art Director Lucy Harrison
Senior Copywriter Emma Gallagher
Senior Account Director Alex Moore
Business Director Sam Brooks
Executive Strategy Director Neil Godber
Senior Strategist Katie Mulligan
Senior Designer Jamie Green
Lead Production Designer Nick Firth
Editor James Firth
Head of Art & Design Guy Sexty
Media Zenith