KitKat thanks King Charles III for the extra break

The ad is created by Wunderman Thompson UK

By Creative Salon

05 May 2023

KitKat is taking its iconic “Have a break” tagline to the nation this weekend, with a campaign to mark the coronation thanking the king for the extra break.

The ad features a three-finger KitKat, along with the subline “Thanks for the extra break, Sir”. The ad nods to the upcoming King’s Coronation and thanking him for the extra bank holiday. The ad will also feature the “Have a break, have a KitKat” tagline, reinforcing the brand’s message of encouraging people to have a break.

Created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, these will appear across national newspapers and meta platforms. Friday 5 May and throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “Thanks, Sir, for the extra day and the extra ad.’

Credits

Client KitKat – Nestlé UK

Creative Agency Wunderman Thompson UK

ECD Tom Drew

Programme Director Danny Bayliss

Senior Art Director Lucy Harrison

Senior Copywriter Emma Gallagher

Senior Account Director Alex Moore

Business Director Sam Brooks

Executive Strategy Director Neil Godber

Senior Strategist Katie Mulligan

Senior Designer Jamie Green

Lead Production Designer Nick Firth

Editor James Firth

Head of Art & Design Guy Sexty

Media Zenith

