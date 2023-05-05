KitKat thanks King Charles III for the extra break

The ad features a three-finger KitKat, along with the subline “Thanks for the extra break, Sir”. The ad nods to the upcoming King’s Coronation and thanking him for the extra bank holiday. The ad will also feature the “Have a break, have a KitKat” tagline, reinforcing the brand’s message of encouraging people to have a break.

Created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, these will appear across national newspapers and meta platforms. Friday 5 May and throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “Thanks, Sir, for the extra day and the extra ad.’