Wunderman Thompson and Heinz Beanz celebrate 'Unbeanliveable'
The campaign launched with a full back-page manifesto in UK's leading dailys and will see activation across OOH, Social, YouTube, Earned Media, and Retail partners
07 February 2023
With more than 100 years of experience fueling the nation with beans, Heinz has expanded its product range with some delicious new launches: bean-based Burgers, Nuggets and Bowls. These new additions demonstrate the versatility and nutritional benefits of beans as an ingredient – these dishes benefit from the natural fibre and protein in beans, and are delicious too – making them almost too good to be true. In fact, you could say they’re Unbeanlievable!
The launch campaign, created by Wunderman Thompson Spain, updates the British icon of Heinz Beanz for the younger generation. In a time of packed schedules and picky eaters, the ads aim to show how beans are a solution to many different needs, from nutrition to taste, from convenience to plant based eating. A filling lunch? Sorted. Packed with plant protein? Of course. A quick but healthy dinner? Heinz has got you covered.
Emily Wright, Growth Manager at Kraft Heinz New Ventures, says: “Awareness of our iconic Heinz Beanz is unwavering – it’s one of the products we’re best known for in the UK. But there’s so much more that our legendary beans can do. And we hope with this latest marketing drive we can show our consumers the endless, unbeanlievable possibilities of the humble bean – from burgers to chilli bowls to veg-packed nuggets.”
From a kid asking for more veggies with dinner, through to a co-worker stealing a healthy lunch, the campaign features little day-to-day moments that are enhanced by these unbeanlievable meals. And of course, the remixed version of the catchy ‘Unbelievable' song by EMF is the perfect, hummable backdrop to the campaign. Renamed, obviously, to Unbeanlievable.
Paco Badia, Executive Creative Director of Wunderman Thompson Spain, said: “We wanted the Unbeanlievable concept to be memorable and to become a part of pop culture. The remix of the iconic EMF song has given us the ideal, catchy melody to be the soundtrack to our campaign.”
The Unbeanlievable campaign launches with a full-page ad featuring the Unbeanlievable manifesto on the back pages of the UK's leading daily newspapers, to highlight the many situations and circumstances where these new bean-based products can be enjoyed. The marketing drive, which will run throughout Q1, will target the millennial group of 25–45-year-olds, and will see many channels activated to drive awareness, trial, fame, and consideration, including: OOH, Social, YouTube, Earned Media, and Shopper Marketing with retail partners. The drive from Heinz will be in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Spain.
CREDITS
Brand: Heinz Beanz
Campaign: Unbeanlievable
Client contact (Kraft Heinz)
New Ventures Managing Director: Caio Fontenele
New Ventures Head of Platform: Sophie Higgins
New Ventures Growth Manager: Emily Wright
Creative agency: Wunderman Thompson Spain
Chief client officer: Jose Mª Piera
General creative direction: David Caballero
Executive creative direction: Pipo Virgós, Paco Badia
Art direction: Marcelo Monzillo, Sergi Boixadera
Copywriting: Albert Xifra, Lucia Collera
Production Director: Susanna Bergés
Pospo Coordinator: Axel Ware
Strategic Planning: Ainhoa Moreno
Account Director: Natàlia Gasulla
Account Executive: Carla Pérez
Stills and digital content: Mushroom
Photographer: Margaret Steplen
Video Producer: Fight Films
Producer: David Triviño
Executive producer: Gloria Marzábal
Music: Trafalgar
Posproduction: Artic
Media Agency: Carat
PR Agency: Wonderland Comms