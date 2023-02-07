Wunderman Thompson and Heinz Beanz celebrate 'Unbeanliveable'

The launch campaign, created by Wunderman Thompson Spain, updates the British icon of Heinz Beanz for the younger generation. In a time of packed schedules and picky eaters, the ads aim to show how beans are a solution to many different needs, from nutrition to taste, from convenience to plant based eating. A filling lunch? Sorted. Packed with plant protein? Of course. A quick but healthy dinner? Heinz has got you covered.



Emily Wright, Growth Manager at Kraft Heinz New Ventures, says: “Awareness of our iconic Heinz Beanz is unwavering – it’s one of the products we’re best known for in the UK. But there’s so much more that our legendary beans can do. And we hope with this latest marketing drive we can show our consumers the endless, unbeanlievable possibilities of the humble bean – from burgers to chilli bowls to veg-packed nuggets.”



From a kid asking for more veggies with dinner, through to a co-worker stealing a healthy lunch, the campaign features little day-to-day moments that are enhanced by these unbeanlievable meals. And of course, the remixed version of the catchy ‘Unbelievable' song by EMF is the perfect, hummable backdrop to the campaign. Renamed, obviously, to Unbeanlievable.



Paco Badia, Executive Creative Director of Wunderman Thompson Spain, said: “We wanted the Unbeanlievable concept to be memorable and to become a part of pop culture. The remix of the iconic EMF song has given us the ideal, catchy melody to be the soundtrack to our campaign.”



The Unbeanlievable campaign launches with a full-page ad featuring the Unbeanlievable manifesto on the back pages of the UK's leading daily newspapers, to highlight the many situations and circumstances where these new bean-based products can be enjoyed. The marketing drive, which will run throughout Q1, will target the millennial group of 25–45-year-olds, and will see many channels activated to drive awareness, trial, fame, and consideration, including: OOH, Social, YouTube, Earned Media, and Shopper Marketing with retail partners. The drive from Heinz will be in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Spain.