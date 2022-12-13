Unleashing the power of Creative, Data and Tech: Wunderman Thompson's 2022

Creative Salon on Wunderman Thompson's 2022

Three and a half years after she was tasked with leading the merged JWT and Wunderman Pip Hulbert has been shepherding a team that has been trying to be future facing while reinterpreting integration, ingrained in an understanding of their clients' business and consumers.

In that spirit, this year the agency launched itself in the metaverse and held a client event - the first agency to do so. It's now on Adidas' roster for all its metaverse campaigns.

Earlier this year, the agency saw the departure of BT & EE's CRM account to Digitas. But Wunderman Thompson's appointment to the Essity roster also brought with it the health and hygiene company's global ecommerce and UX design business, underlining the agency's power of great integrated thinking.

Other notable wins this year included Costa Coffee, which appointed Wunderman Thompson as its global agency of record for brand strategy and integrated creative in the UK. Edrington, which owns spirit brands The Macallan, Famous Grouse and Courvoisier, appointed Wunderman Thompson as its international digital partner following a competitive pitch. The agency also held on to Samsung Europe's CRM account through a competitive statutory review, a testament to the strong relationship with the client since 2017. The agency is now helping Samsung to build a connected customer experience grounded in data and will launch projects across Samsung's first party data as the industry prepares for a cookieless future.

It was a strong year on the awards front too. The agency had developed an accessible deodorant for Unilever, designed for people with visual impairment and upper extremity impairment, and the work was awarded the Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions. Wunderman Thompson also developed Tommy Adaptive for Tommy Hilfiger, accessible clothing for adults and children with disabilities. The clothing line went on to win four Cannes Lions.

Meanwhile Wunderman Thompson's work for its most high-profile client, HSBC, continued to get noticed. Most recently, the agency worked together with Carnegie Mellon University to create a global fraud prevention campaign to educate the public about the tactics fraudsters use to scam them.

Meanwhile, Pip has been busy future-proofing the business that builds not just brands and companies but economies. The launch of Wunderman Thompson’s women’s network, Rise, and Magpie, a mentoring app aimed at connecting women in the agency, added to the agency's culture. Always pragmatic and progressive, this is a focus that Pip knows is table-stakes for every good employer but is also business critical for forward-thinking companies.

Most recently, Pip strengthened her leadership team with the appointment of Lizzie Snell as managing director and Jim Dyer as head of client leadership. Snell was previously client partnership director at Valtech, and Dyer was previously managing director of Pulse Creative London. As one of London's largest agencies, Wunderman Thompson now has a management team that looks in great shape to tackle the challenges ahead.