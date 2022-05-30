Wunderman Thompson UK Launches Inclusive Integrated Work For Ikea

‘For every shaped family’ redefines what it means to be family and includes a 30-second film, and a series of print and social executions which showcase a range of family scenarios. From a man with his ‘plant-babies’ to an expectant mother, to a mature couple and a group of housemates sitting down for a family dinner. The campaign is diverse as it is inviting and inclusive.

Penny Shaw, Global Loyalty Manager for Ikea said: “Customers are always at the heart of everything we do at Ikea, and we are excited to be helping our Ikea Family members achieve their home furnishing dreams through our newest loyalty benefit, reward keys from Ikea Family. Our launch campaign needed to introduce our new reward keys and educate members on how rewards can help them throughout their journey. Whether that’s using reward keys to enjoy a coffee and cake in store or help getting their purchases home, wherever members are in their journey to make a better life at home, they will be able to collect reward keys and choose the rewards that give them the help they need.”

Steve Aldridge from Wunderman Thompson UK said: “We were conscious of the changing idea of what a modern family is and looks like. With Ikea’s powerful ambition to ‘create a better life for the many people’ we saw this as the perfect opportunity to not only launch more inclusive and rewarding benefits, but to also shift perceptions of who Ikea Family is for.”

Wunderman Thompson won the IkeaFamily Rewards brief in a pitch against other roster agencies, making this their second multi-market campaign with the Ikea Global team.