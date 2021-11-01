Wunderman Thompson spot for HSBC reminds us that climate change “doesn’t do borders”

The ad opens with a shot of an Arctic glacier with the figure of Ayoade and a white line marker standing on top. Ayoade wheels the white line marker across the snow and says: “If the sea level rises here…”, then he appears on an English beach, marking a white line in the sand with the machine and adding: “it rises around the world.”

Launching on November 1st, in line with the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, the ad is an extension of HSBC’s ‘Borders’ campaign which launched in September.

The spot highlights HSBC’s promise to make $1 trillion available to its customers globally to help them transition to Net Zero and concludes with HSBC’s brand purpose statement – “Opening up a world of opportunity.”

Becky Moffatt, chief marketing officer for HSBC, said:“We have a responsibility to lead on the global fight against climate change by removing some of the barriers our customers face on their transition to Net Zero. By playing our part, together we can create the opportunity to build a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.”

The TV ad is being supported by Digital Out of Home, OOH, print ads and social media activity.

