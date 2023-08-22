Folk Wunderman Thompson celebrates Vodafone's sponsorship of the Irish Rugby Team

The latest campaign, created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, explores the moment Andy was first thought to rely on his teammates like family in 1980’s Wigan, and how he took this ethos to the Irish squad today. The spot finishes in the modern day with Andy’s words ringing true to the players, as they prepare to walk out onto the pitch for one of the most important matches of their lives at the Rugby World Cup.

Oscar award-winning director Tom Hooper, known for his films such as ‘The Kings Speech’, ‘Les Misérables’, and ‘The Damned United’ was attracted to the emotional power of the story. The campaign, which went live on August 21st across TV, cinema, and out-of-home, consists of a hero ad created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, Tom Hooper, and Smuggler. Hooper’s direction gives the audience a unique insight into the squad and how Andy Farrell has instilled a strong sense of togetherness among the team.

Speaking about the campaign Orla Nagle, Head of Brand at Vodafone Ireland said: ’Since the beginning of our partnership with the IRFU we have seen the team take their performance to the next level. Through this advert, we wanted to celebrate that success and bring to life the team's spirit, by capturing its foundations which are deeply rooted in reliability, dependability, and what it means to be part of #TeamOfUs.

These values strongly mirror what we aim to deliver to our customers so they can truly feel the connection through the power of our mobile and broadband networks. We are excited to join the nation in celebrating what we hope is yet another special moment in history.’’

Karl Waters, Creative Partner at Folk Wunderman Thompson, adds “Andy Farrell has instilled a sense of family and reliability in the Irish camp. We wanted to get to the heart of where Andy learned this, going all the way back to Wigan in 1983. Reliability is of course the role Vodafone’s network plays with Irish families too”.