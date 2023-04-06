Wunderman Thompson unveils ‘Made a Little Better’ platform for Costa Coffee

‘Made a Little Better’ centres around the insight that ‘everything is made a little better when your coffee is’, allowing Costa Coffee to humorously depict deeply relatable, challenging human moments, and show how a coffee can lift us up, give us a break, a treat, or be used to form a connection.

The campaign runs across print, radio, and video-on-demand, with executions that depict Costa Coffee drinkers battling through muddy dog walks, lengthy school plays, or sleepless nights with both kids in the ‘big bed’, finding resilience through the uplift found in their Costa Coffee cups.

The TV ad follows an unlucky-in-love young woman who is waiting to hear back from her date, following her as she goes about her morning routine, eventually ending up in Costa Coffee, where a friendly barista and a freshly crafted coffee helps her to turn her frown upside-down.

Phil Thomas, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Costa Coffee, says: “With all that is going on in the world, at Costa Coffee we believe that everything can be made a little better when coffee is made a little better. A well-crafted Costa coffee can uplift everyday moments, and this new campaign brings this to life in new and joyful ways that all coffee fans can relate to”.

Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson, comments: “A great cup of coffee won't change your life. It may not change your day. But it could make the moment a little better, and that's enough. Costa Coffee's honest and humble positioning is a wonderful thing.”

Costa Coffee has a rich heritage, having crafted uplifting coffee experiences for over 50 years, however, this is the brand’s first brand platform refresh since it was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2019.