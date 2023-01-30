Avon launches rejuvenated brand platform ‘Embrace your Power’ and brand reboot

For over 135 years, Avon has stood for progress for women and advocated the power of beauty to transform lives. The brand enables women to achieve financial independence, connects them through a community of beauty lovers and offers aspirational beauty products at irresistible value, something that’s even more important for consumers with the higher cost of living.

The new brand positioning - ‘Embrace your Power’ - stems from the belief that every woman is born with her own unique power, but gender inequality stifles this potential. According to a recent report from the UN, it could take over 300 years to achieve full gender equality at the current rate of progress . Avon knows that when women realise their full potential it’s an unstoppable force, with Avon’s Impact Pledge meaning Reps earn at least 20% on each product they sell, helping each of these self-employed women create a better future.

The new platform celebrates women who are living out their full potential, from a beatboxer to an art restorer to an astronomer. The first campaign to launch features London musician, Hamzaa, who beatboxes within the ad, telling the musician’s story of how she found her inner power while showcasing Avon’s new Hydramatic Matte Lipstick. The innovative product and is the world’s first matte lipstick with a hydrating, hyaluronic core. Hydramatic already has thousands of customers on its waiting list, Avon’s biggest ever for a product.

Kristof Neirynck, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Avon, says: “Our ambition was to transform Avon, a global beauty movement with a long and illustrious heritage and we’ve achieved that with the ‘Embrace your Power’ platform. From a refreshed visual identity, to introducing inspirational figures across our TV adverts, social channels and brochures, all demonstrating how women have realised their inner power.”

The integrated campaign will emphasise that it’s easier than ever to shop with Avon, with products available through its independent Reps in-person or online. Launching on 25th January, the campaign includes a new visual identity and logo from brand design agency, Free the Birds, and will see Avon return to TV screens for the first time in two years. WPP media agency, Wavemaker UK, handled the planning and booking of the hero AV campaign, which will appear in key programming such as Winter Love Island and Next Level Chef. The campaign will also run across digital and social, including influencer activity on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Steve Aldridge, Chief Creative Officer for Wunderman Thompson UK, adds: “Avon is not just a beauty company, it’s a global movement that champions progress for women in all its forms. And how better to represent a global movement than to empower it. It’s a bold message, and one that we’re delivering across multiple channels in one integrated campaign, bringing a fresh take to carry the Avon brand into the future.”

Sian Runnacles, Client Managing Director at Wavemaker UK, comments: “Avon is such an iconic beauty brand and we are delighted to be supporting its return to TV. This transition will help to open up a whole new world for customers who wish to access Avon’s quality products, and we look forward to continuing on this brilliant journey with the team, driving brand and sales growth.”

