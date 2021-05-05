Wunderman Thompson
Part-creative agency, part-consultancy and part-technology company,
At Wunderman Thompson, we exist to inspire growth for ambitious brands. We’re an integrated agency, with experts who can provide end-to-end capabilities to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience, all under one roof.
We’re a different sort of integrated agency, centred on Whole Brand Thinking, a holistic guide to how we work with our clients, our people and the wider community. In an age where technology, platforms, models, channels and even customer knowledge are leading ideas, Whole Brand Thinking looks back to the brand as a source of inspiration and ideas.
Brands have become disjointed. An ecosystem that was once so simple is now unwieldy and complex. If it’s complicated for the marketer, it’s even tougher for the customer.
We’re here to make fractured brands whole again by taking a holistic view of the whole brand experience, identifying those fractures, and fixing them.
And it’s working.
By combining best-in-class advertising, CRM, B2B, digital, CX, social, commerce, marketing science, consultancy and design, we’re creating work that’s getting the nation talking for a diverse range of clients, from Shell, to HSBC, to Nestlé.
We’re proud to have held an Agency of the Year title for five years running, four as Customer Experience Agency of the Year and most recently, in 2022, being named as Campaign’s Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year.
We’ve been named as a Best of British agency by The Independent and last year, we were the fourth-most-awarded creative agency at Cannes Lions. We were named on Contagious’ top 10 Best & Bravest Agencies on the Planet list, and Wunderman Thompson was Epica’s Network of the Year. Not bad, eh?
Work that gets the nation talking
We helped HSBC UK to spread the word about its ‘No Fixed Address’ bank account.
We built a revolutionary AI engine for BT Sport that could track hate in real time.
We worked with Unilever to create the world’s first inclusive deodorant, Degree Inclusive, built with people with visual impairment and upper extremity impairment.
Degree Inclusive
We launched Hastings Direct’s new brand positioning, ‘Simplicity is the best policy’, a digital experience that’s simple and straightforward to use, including an app, which is the highest-rated insurance app in the UK.
We revealed Unscripted, an integrated campaign based on a script for the new football season – written using AI, and in collaboration with BT Sport.
We created a new look and feel for Aston Martin’s digital brand, starting with the global website.
We launched ‘Boss It’, an integrated campaign for Sage, one of the UK’s largest listed technology companies.
We gave KitKat’s famous slogan a well-deserved break to celebrate its 85th anniversary.
KitKat
We built a brand-new online experience that exceeded customer expectations and encompassed the unique Selfridges spirit.
Selfridges