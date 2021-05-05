At Wunderman Thompson, we exist to inspire growth for ambitious brands. We’re an integrated agency, with experts who can provide end-to-end capabilities to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience, all under one roof.

We’re a different sort of integrated agency, centred on Whole Brand Thinking, a holistic guide to how we work with our clients, our people and the wider community. In an age where technology, platforms, models, channels and even customer knowledge are leading ideas, Whole Brand Thinking looks back to the brand as a source of inspiration and ideas.

Brands have become disjointed. An ecosystem that was once so simple is now unwieldy and complex. If it’s complicated for the marketer, it’s even tougher for the customer.

We’re here to make fractured brands whole again by taking a holistic view of the whole brand experience, identifying those fractures, and fixing them.

And it’s working.

By combining best-in-class advertising, CRM, B2B, digital, CX, social, commerce, marketing science, consultancy and design, we’re creating work that’s getting the nation talking for a diverse range of clients, from Shell, to HSBC, to Nestlé.

We’re proud to have held an Agency of the Year title for five years running, four as Customer Experience Agency of the Year and most recently, in 2022, being named as Campaign’s Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year.

We’ve been named as a Best of British agency by The Independent and last year, we were the fourth-most-awarded creative agency at Cannes Lions. We were named on Contagious’ top 10 Best & Bravest Agencies on the Planet list, and Wunderman Thompson was Epica’s Network of the Year. Not bad, eh?

Work that gets the nation talking

We helped HSBC UK to spread the word about its ‘No Fixed Address’ bank account.