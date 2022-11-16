Wunderman Thompson launches 2022 Helen Lansdowne Resor Scholarship

Wunderman Thompson has launched the 2022 Helen Lansdowne Resor Scholarship in partnership with the 4A’s Foundation. Named after Helen Lansdowne Resor, the industry and Wunderman Thompson’s first female copywriter, the scholarship provides female & non-binary students the opportunities and support they need to successfully join the advertising industry’s creative ranks.

The global scholarship opportunity will award four recipients $10,000 towards their creative journey, plus a paid internship at a Wunderman Thompson office in their respective region, a mentor from Wunderman Thompson, and a ‘first look’ placement consideration upon graduation. Winners will have the opportunity to work directly with Wunderman Thompson’s creative teams and learn what it takes to succeed in the advertising agency.

Ezinne Okoro, global chief inclusion, equity and diversity officer at Wunderman Thompson says: “We’re excited to offer the Helen Lansdowne Resor Scholarship again this year. The previous year’s recipients all embraced their own unique forms of creative bravery and truly embodied Helen’s legacy. As an agency, we want to continue to amplify the voices of creative women and non-binary individuals by giving them support, mentorship, and the opportunity to thrive in a widely male-dominated field. Our hope is to uplift this generation and create a more diverse, equitable, and truly inclusive future for our industry.”

Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten, global chief creative officers at Wunderman Thompson added: “Creativity takes courage, just as it took courage for Helen Lansdowne Resor to blaze a trail as one of the industry’s pioneers and first female creatives. It’s an honor to continue this tradition and invite female and non-binary students into the Wunderman Thompson family, and give them a space to hone their creative thinking by working alongside the incredible creative talent across our global network.”

Applications open on 14 November 2022 and close on 6 January 2023. The scholarship is open to all female and non-binary individuals currently studying in a creative field, who are registered as an undergraduate, graduate, and/or portfolio school. Four scholarships will be given in total, with winners announced in March 2023.

Previous 2022 scholarship recipient, Maia Buljeta from New York, said: “The great part about working at Wunderman Thompson is being able to be part of a great campaign that is advertising at its very best: a medium with the power to inspire critical thinking that triggers positive change in the world through the power of story. A great idea can come from anywhere. Everyone has genius. This experience cemented my beliefs that what sells a product is a) unusual juxtapositions to tap into all of our innate childlike sense of wonder, and b) generosity, authenticity and compassion towards humanity at large, because humans thrive off the spirit of community.”

While former scholarship recipient Nilo Siqueira from Belo Horizonte, Brazil added: “This has been a beautiful opportunity. I learned a lot about working in groups and how to communicate my ideas to every member of the team. I love my team. Everyone is so understanding, patient and helpful. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I am very glad that I will continue working with them after the eight-week internship. Thank you so much!”