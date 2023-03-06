HSBC brings the excitement of F1 to the baggage carousel

The sponsorship idents, created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, will remind viewers of HSBC’s position as one of the world’s leading international banks by turning the normally uneventful scene of an airport baggage carousel into a Formula 1 track. Each ident, directed by Guy Manwaring from Merman, transforms the luggage into Formula 1 cars, and to help bring the sponsorship to life even further, Channel 4 commentator Alex Jacques and former racing driver David Coulthard feature within the idents.

The sponsorship deal, brokered by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, will run from March to November. The idents will be structured like a Formula 1 race, with the opening 15” spot featuring the start of the race, the 5” bumpers featuring quick scenes that happen during race time, and the final 10” spot showing the finish line.

Mike Watson, Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “HSBC and Formula 1® are both revered international brands. To promote the UK bank’s sponsorship of Channel 4’s coverage of F1, we brought the high-octane energy of the races to the leisurely and ubiquitous setting of the airport luggage carousel. The humorous juxtaposition of the frantic race commentary over the slow-moving luggage creates a set of witty idents that will cut through in the ad break.”

Becky Moffat, CMO at HSBC UK said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Channel 4 for their coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 season. This sponsorship perfectly aligns to our purpose as an organisation, using our global connections to open up opportunities for our customers in the UK, and we can’t wait to see our partnership come to life whilst we watch what should be a thrilling season of F1 on Channel 4”

