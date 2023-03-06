HSBC brings the excitement of F1 to the baggage carousel
Created by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign is part of C4's sponsorship of F1
06 March 2023
HSBC UK has launched idents, created by Wunderman Thompson, to mark its takeover of the sponsorship of Channel 4’s Formula 1 coverage.
The sponsorship deal will see HSBC UK’s idents across 23 race weekends throughout 2023, with qualifying for the first race taking place in Bahrain on March 4.
The sponsorship idents, created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, will remind viewers of HSBC’s position as one of the world’s leading international banks by turning the normally uneventful scene of an airport baggage carousel into a Formula 1 track. Each ident, directed by Guy Manwaring from Merman, transforms the luggage into Formula 1 cars, and to help bring the sponsorship to life even further, Channel 4 commentator Alex Jacques and former racing driver David Coulthard feature within the idents.
The sponsorship deal, brokered by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, will run from March to November. The idents will be structured like a Formula 1 race, with the opening 15” spot featuring the start of the race, the 5” bumpers featuring quick scenes that happen during race time, and the final 10” spot showing the finish line.
Mike Watson, Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, said: “HSBC and Formula 1® are both revered international brands. To promote the UK bank’s sponsorship of Channel 4’s coverage of F1, we brought the high-octane energy of the races to the leisurely and ubiquitous setting of the airport luggage carousel. The humorous juxtaposition of the frantic race commentary over the slow-moving luggage creates a set of witty idents that will cut through in the ad break.”
Becky Moffat, CMO at HSBC UK said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Channel 4 for their coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 season. This sponsorship perfectly aligns to our purpose as an organisation, using our global connections to open up opportunities for our customers in the UK, and we can’t wait to see our partnership come to life whilst we watch what should be a thrilling season of F1 on Channel 4”
Campaign credits:
Wunderman Thompson
Creative Director: Mike Watson
Senior Art Director: Simon Sworn
Senior Copywriter: Sheridan Lord
Business Director: Laura Kelly
Account Director: Madeleine Webb
Senior Account Manager: Max Cain
Account Manager: Luke Taylor
Junior producer: Millie Greenwood
Senior Strategist: Jonny Park
Production company: Merman
Director: Guy Manwaring
Producer: Jess Ensor
Executive Producer: Siobhan Murphy
DOP: Matthew Emvin Taylor
Editor: Charlie Moreton @ Work Editorial
Post-production: Selected Works
Post producer: Katie Sharpe & Libby Gandhi
Colourist: Lasse Selvi
Sound: James Utting @ Factory
Sound producer: Beth Massey
Media agency: PHD