Avon celebrates female empowerment in its first Christmas ad

An uplifting and joyful piece created by Wunderman Thompson, the TV spot takes us on a journey as we see women across the world gifting to each other and getting ready for some fun on Christmas Eve. Each moment of the ad captures not only the beauty of receiving the perfect gift, but how that gift – and the underlying message from somebody who loves you - can help ignite our inner power.

At the beginning of the ad, we see a teenage daughter nervously peek into her mother’s room and shyly steal a spritz of her perfume. Mum smiles. She knows exactly what her daughter is up to, and as always is one step ahead.

Fast forward and we see the teenager return home to her bedroom where she finds her own bottle of Avon’s Far Away fragrance with a note from mum that reads ‘Stay fearless, darling. With power x’.

Confidence ignited, the teenager plugs in her guitar and goes on to give an incredible performance via live stream. The energy is builds as we see a montage of women gifting to one another as we’re reminded: “With every Avon gift you give, you help change the future for women globally. Don’t just gift with love, gift with power."

Kristof Neirynck, Chief Marketing Officer said: “Avon has been at the forefront of female progress since the brand’s inception 137 years ago. Through Avon, women had the opportunity to achieve financial independence years before women even had the right to vote. While positive progress has been made in that time, there is still work to be done before we reach gender equality and so our commitment remains.

"This festive season, we continue to celebrate women. When you buy an Avon beauty gift set, you’re not just gifting with love, you’re gifting with power. Because when you buy from Avon, we invest in millions of women and girls across the world, helping them to learn, earn and embrace their power. How many gifts can do that?”