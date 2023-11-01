Freemans launches 'early' Xmas campaign

The proactive move comes in response to shifting consumer behaviour, with customers initiating their Christmas shopping earlier than usual. Recognising this trend, Freemans decided to unveil its festive campaign a week earlier than last year.

The centerpiece of the campaign, created by Mullen Lowe, is the latest TV advert iteration for the retailer's 'Made You Look' series specifically designed for the Christmas season. Directed by Alexandra Green and photographed by Em Cole, the 10 and 20-second adverts are scheduled to run until 15 December on ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

In a strategic move, Freemans is expanding its outreach with 'out of home' activity, a regional trial, marking a departure from previous campaigns. Additionally, the digital campaign will be amplified across all owned channels and through investments in paid channels, including YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook.

The campaign showcases Freemans' product heroes, featuring an array of items from partywear to Christmas decorations, and even a 'magical' kettle. With a focus on early Christmas shopping, Freemans aims to meet the evolving needs of customers who seek to manage their holiday expenses amid cost-of-living pressures.

Richard Cristofoli, Chief Customer Officer at Freemans, emphasised the rationale behind the early campaign launch, stating, "Customers are telling us they are actively looking for Christmas home, party, and gift ideas earlier than ever as cost-of-living pressures mean spreading the cost is more important than ever. As such, we made the decision to go earlier than ever before with Christmas at Freemans."

As the countdown to Christmas begins, Freemans invites shoppers to experience the holiday spirit and explore a range of festive offerings, promising a merry and exciting season for all.