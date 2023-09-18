Mullenlowe unveils debut campaign for Freemans

Aimed at a female 45-plus audience, the campaign will span all media beginning with this first A/W burst airing on TV on 25 September and appearing across Freemans-owned channels from 14 September 2023.

The new creative is designed to attract attention and make people look again through, punchy, bright, energetic relatable, down-to-earth, and exciting creative. Its objective is to help grow and retain the existing customer base and attract new shoppers, breaking the link with the catalogue and increase market share.

Directed by Alexandra Green, the TV playfully brings products to life such as a model who channels Rhianna, wearing a quilt Met Gala style. Photographer Em Cole also pulls the playfulness into outdoor and social executions with shots such as handbags balanced on feet and a model in a chic pink suit elegantly wearing a lampshade as a hat.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer, Freemans.com said: “We started our digital transformation journey three years ago and have delivered enviable growth. Never a business to rest on our laurels, we wanted a new and fresh way to communicate to existing customers and attract new ones.

"With the help of the team at MullenLowe, we have a creative execution that puts product front and centre and showcases the breadth of our offer- across fashion and home- in a way that you simply can’t miss. Punchy, bright, bold, and cheeky, it’s designed to interrupt the busy cadence of customers lives and tell the story of who Freemans is today."

Nicky Bullard, group chief creative officer MullenLowe added: Freeman’s democratised fashion. When I was a girl, this was a way for me and thousands of others, to access style we could never have afforded otherwise. The brand still does that, but now online. We needed to show the breadth and quality of Freemans, and do it in a fresh, witty way that you just couldn’t ignore.”

