NHS 75th Birthday ad asks nation to register as organ donors

The creative – featuring an image of the organ donor card – was first revealed on 5 July via a DOOH side of Meridian Steps at Westfield Stratford City, accompanied by out-of-home sites donated for free by Ocean Outdoor, and Unilever. OOH activity for the campaign will be supported by digital assets living in a range of spaces – from NHSBT sites, blood donor centers, and across social media.

Tom Knox, Executive Partner, MullenLowe said: “NHS Blood & Transplant are committed to reducing the number of people waiting for an organ transplant and saving as many lives as possible in the process. Three-quarters of people are willing to donate in England, but currently, only 40% of people have registered a decision as an organ donor on the NHS Organ Donor Register. This is our opportunity to help change that. We want to celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday as a moment for people to be able to give back to the healthcare service which provides care for them day in, and day out, 365 days a year.”

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, adds: “Today, more than 7,000 people in the UK need a lifesaving transplant to transform their life. Just 1 per cent of people die in the right circumstances to donate their organs so we need as many people as possible to confirm their organ donation decision so their families know what they want to happen.

“On the NHS’s 75th birthday, please confirm your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register so you could potentially save or improve up to nine lives.”