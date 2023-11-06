Kevin the carrot visits 'William Conker and the Christmas Factory' in Aldi festive spot

Created by McCann UK, the 90-second spot breaks tonight (6 November) on ITV at 8.30pm and opens with the five lucky winners excitedly waiting to enter the magical Christmas Factory.

Accompanied by ‘Grate Grandad’, Kevin embarks on his tour of the festive goodie-filled factory, encountering all sorts of mischievous characters on the way including dancing 'Plumty Dumptys' and a 'Spoilt Little Sprout'.

With the lucky winners including ‘Greedy, Gluttonous Grape’ and ‘Mischievous Kiwi’ each landing themselves in bother and falling away, Kevin is finally the last carrot standing.

Upon passing the test and being handed the cheese to the factory, Kevin asks the wholesome question ‘can I share my good fortune with everyone?’. The ad concludes with the closing message ‘seasonal goodwill was truly in the air as Christmas is a time that’s sweeter when you share’ accompanied by a cheerful crowd of characters from Aldi’s Christmas past, including 'Ebanana Scrooge' and 'Marcus Raddishford'.

The fully integrated campaign will run from 6 November to 31 December 2023 across digital, social, OOH, print and in-store POS.

Jemma Townsend, marketing director at Aldi said: “Christmas is made magical by coming together and sharing the joy of celebration even in tough times – just like Kevin wants to with his Christmas wish.

“It wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, we know our shoppers will love seeing him getting into the Christmas spirit as we welcome him back for his eighth year with us.”

Dave Price, chief creative officer at McCann Manchester added: “This year Kevin and some new friends get a sneak peek into what it takes to make the best mince pies and Christmas puddings. Things go a bit wonky at one stage, but ultimately we learn that it’s kindness and the act of giving that makes for the perfect Christmas.”