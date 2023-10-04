McCann's G/Jems on how they go about their creative lives

A Serbian Charity Shop.

I’ve recently visited Serbia for the first time, and can only recommend it. I was walking around a small southern town called Vlacidin Han when I discovered what truly is the best charity shop I’ve ever been into. It had everything I could dream of: a huge collection of maxi-skirts, a clear lack of awareness from staff regarding real item values and a very nice saleswomen who I managed to communicate with only with smiles. I love charity shops. Maybe it’s the creative ego of wearing things no one else can have, or the self-gratifying feeling of doing what’s right for the planet - but I’d say 75% of what I own and wear is pre-loved. Fashion has always been something I like and use to express myself, and I always get very inspired when I get into a charity shop and have to start composing.