Sky Sports remixes Stormzy track to promote Women’s Super League

Building on the success of England’s Lionesses at this year’s World Cup and increased national interest in the women’s game, this unapologetic statement piece aims to celebrate the incredible quality of football on show this season, live on Sky Sports.

With the best talent from across the country proudly representing their cities and beloved football teams, 'Keep up' aims to inspire more women to play football and encourage more people to watch the women’s game.

Influencers including Grime Gran, Big Manny and many others make up the collaboration.

The film jumps from city to city to promote the fandom and tribalism associated with historic WSL teams, while showing the growing movement that other sports fans may have missed.

'Keep Up' breaks today in the UK across talent and grime community socials. Paid social goes live on 29 September. Media was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Dave Stratton, marketing director at Sky Sports said: “This campaign mixes the worlds of Sport, Music, and Culture to encourage a generation of young fans to tune in to the phenomenal talent playing week in week out in the women's game.”

Regan Warner, executive creative director at McCann London added: “It’s been incredible to work with Sky Sports on our shared ambition to create a Women’s Super League anthem giving women’s football the platform and voice it deserves. And what better way to do this than reworking Stormzy’s 'Shut Up' with Nadia Rose into a rallying cry for us to ‘Keep Up’.”

Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan, creatives at McCann London commented: “It’s not every day you get to remix a British anthem like Stormzy’s ‘Shut Up’. Bringing together the worlds of grime and women’s football just felt so powerful. Two iconic forces that have defied the naysayers, done their own thing and are now finding their rightful place as cultural powerhouses. 'Keep Up' is an unapologetic attitude we should all live by.”