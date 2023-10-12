Just Eat delivers Christina Aguilera and Latto 'Did Somebody Say' ad
Created by McCann London, the latest iteration of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform builds on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry
12 October 2023
Global on-demand delivery platform Just Eat has introduced the next chapter of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together.
This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world-renowned platform. Bringing together Latto’s hip-hop energy with Christina Aguilera’s range of operatic vocals, the duo creates a truly unexpected musical showstopper which reflects the pleasant surprise customers feel when they see the amazing selection and quality of food choices available on Just Eat.
Building on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry, the latest instalment continues to excite, entertain and deliver joy with a surprising visual and musical world. The extraordinary nature of the creative brings Just Eat to life in a new light, showcasing the fact that the food delivery giant does not just deliver delicious takeaways, but caters to your every food need with everyday essentials such as groceries, to premium fine-dining dishes such as sushi and gyoza.
Created by McCann London, the TVC begins with Latto and Christina Aguilera dressed in baroque style as operatic queens, both being offered an array of their favourite Just Eat food, including tacos, poke bowls and fresh thai salad, while delivery couriers and operatic suitors perform elaborate choreography around them.
The carefully crafted lyrics showcase not only the range of premium dishes, food and groceries available on Just Eat, but also reflect the rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments including lunch, dinner and brunch.
Susan O’Brien, VP Global Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, commented: “Snoop Dogg helped us to emotionally connect with audiences and boosted our cultural currency, while working with Katy Perry famously supporting the brand platform Did Somebody Say cemented Just Eat’s role as the answer to all food cravings.
“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favourite local takeaway to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula. The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Just Eat.”
The production brings together the very best of the industry, with the new film directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind music videos including Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ and most recently ‘Gorilla’ for Little Simz. There are striking visuals that authentically capture both Christina Aguilera and Latto’s aesthetics in a pulsating music video world, with choreography by legendary hip-hop choreographer, Hi-Hat who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.
Christina Aguilera said: “I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Just Eat Takeaway. With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life. It was clear while shooting long days that JET is the much needed one-stop-shop for meals and grocery needs.”
Latto added: “When I heard about the opportunity to work with Just Eat I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life.”
Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London commented: “We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn – there’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”
The new global campaign, led by 60-second hero film, will run across TV, OOH, DOOH, cinema, social and radio, including bespoke content created by Dept that stretches the campaign across the digital landscape. It launches in the UK and Ireland on Friday 13 October and will first air in the UK during Channel 4’s Gogglebox at 10:50pm. It will then be rolled out across multiple markets covering Europe, Canada, and Australia over the following months.
Talent Republic led the talent selection and negotiation process, Dept led digital and UM for media, while Weber Shandwick led global PR, and Mischief on UK PR.
Credits
Client: Just Eat Takeaway.com
Global VP Brand: Susan O’Brien
Global Head of Brand & Campaign: Stuart Eaton
Global Principal of Brand & Campaigns: Nikita Lensink
Global Senior Campaign Manager: Georgie Maude
Global Principal Brand Digital & Social Media: Richard Burgess
Global Head of Brand PR: Ania Bielecka
Global Principal Brand PR: Sam Bristowe
Global Head of Creative: Emily Ford
Global Lead Art Director: Fran Boyd
Global Senior Art Director Emma Williams
Creative Agency: McCann London
McCann London Co-Presidents and McCann UK CCOs: Rob Doubal & Laurence Thomson
Chief Executive Officer: Polly McMorrow
Chief Operating Officer: Jemima Monies
Regional Head of Strategy, Europe: Nusara Chinnaphasaen
Managing Director: Tommy Smith
Creative Directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz
Senior Creatives: Stephen Yeates & Adam Taylor-Smith
Business Director: Francesa Goring
Account Director: Joely Buxton – Smith
Account Associate: Milo Draco
Planning Partner: Natalie Lau
Project Director: Mathilde Bisciglia
Head of Design: Lisa Caranna
Senior Designer: Ben Anthony
Communications Director: Clementine Cuthbertson
Production: Craft London
Chief Production Officer: Ben Clark
Director of Integrated Production: Jack Bayley
Lead EP & Head of Agency Production: Amos Usiskin
Senior Producer: Jacob Gardner
Senior Producer: Gabrielle Flanagan
Music Supervision: Chris Graves
Senior Print producer: Liam White
Print Producer: Martin McGinn
Head of Business Affairs: Clare Betts
Senior Business Affairs: Valerie Boyce
Digital Agency: DEPT®
Managing Director: Ali McClintock
Business Director: Alex Dixon
Group Account Head: Olivia Ellenger
Lead Account Planners: Charlotte Dale & Christian O'Brien
Executive Creative Director: Jeff Bowerman
Creative Director: Chris Boys
Lead Creative: Alice Brine
Production Director: Toby Baker
Head of Post Production: Tara Oliver
Lead Producer: Valentina Carmona
Post-Producer: Agne Acute
Associate Design Director: Amber Silva
Lead Designer: Junaid Ansar
Motion Designer: Simone Vulcano
3D Motion Designer: Matko Mijic
Motion Designer: Alex Croft
Graphic Designer: Cristina Isaac
Editor: Jen Russell
Strategy Director: Sanjit Deb
Senior Strategist: Tom Greeves
Head of Paid Social: Charlotte Scorer
Senior Media Planner: Lydia Burchett
Media Planner: Emma Johnson
Social Analyst: Hattie Rowe
Hero Casting: Talent Republic
CEO & Founder: Anne Batz
Managing Director: Emily Woods
Managing Partner: Charlie Powell
Creative Producer: Ella Barker
Media
Handled by UM
PR
EVP, Head of Client Experience: Joanna Pritchard
Account Director: Jessica Brand
Sr Account Manager: Molly Minter
Sr Associate: Victoria Lambert
Associate: Courtney Davies
Production Company: Radical Media London
Director: Dave Meyers
Assistant Director: Dave Dean
Executive Producer: Ben Schneider
Producer: Dave Bernstein
Producer UK: Kate Noble
DOP: Scott Cunningham
Production Designer: Nora Takacs
Food Stylist: Maya Bookbinder
Gaffer: Mike Van Meter
Key Grip: David Riggio
Costume Designer (non celeb): Heather Zweigel
Costume Designer (Latto): Todd White
Costume Designer (Christina): Chris Horan
Choreographer: Hi-Hat
Post Production: Final Cut
Editor: Amanda James & Darren Baldwin
Edit Producer: Nikki Porter
Assistant Editor: Maud Barry
Post Production: UPP
VFX Supervisor: Jan Jan Malíř
Post Producer: Štěpán Kříž
Project Coordinator: Tereza Trnková
Art Director: Thomas Scarlett
Colourist: Pavel Marko
Photography:
Photographer: Vijat Mohindra
Music
Title: Did Somebody Say HipOpera
Artists: Latto & Christina Aguilera
Composers: Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp, Toni Robinson, Adam Smyth
Label: RCA and Three Wishes Productions
Publishers: Sentric Music Ltd and String & Tins Ltd
Music Producer: Fred Ball
Audio
Music Co-Supervision: String and Tins
Audio Post Production: String and Tins
Sound Engineer: Adam Smyth
Producer: Eimear Gorey
Christina Aguilera
Makeup - Etienne Ortega & Lora Arellano
Hair - Jesus Guerrero & Kendall Dorsey
Stylist - Chris Horan
Nails - Zola Ganzorig
Artist Management – Roc Nation
Artist PR - imPRint
Latto
Makeup - Melissa Ocasio
Hair - Ashanti Lation
Styling - Todd White
Nails - Eri Ishizu
Management - Kayla Jackson
Agent - UTA