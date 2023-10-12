McCann Just Eat 'Did somebody say'

Just Eat delivers Christina Aguilera and Latto 'Did Somebody Say' ad

Created by McCann London, the latest iteration of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform builds on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry

By creative salon

12 October 2023

Global on-demand delivery platform Just Eat has introduced the next chapter of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together.

This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world-renowned platform. Bringing together Latto’s hip-hop energy with Christina Aguilera’s range of operatic vocals, the duo creates a truly unexpected musical showstopper which reflects the pleasant surprise customers feel when they see the amazing selection and quality of food choices available on Just Eat.

Building on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry, the latest instalment continues to excite, entertain and deliver joy with a surprising visual and musical world. The extraordinary nature of the creative brings Just Eat to life in a new light, showcasing the fact that the food delivery giant does not just deliver delicious takeaways, but caters to your every food need with everyday essentials such as groceries, to premium fine-dining dishes such as sushi and gyoza.

Created by McCann London, the TVC begins with Latto and Christina Aguilera dressed in baroque style as operatic queens, both being offered an array of their favourite Just Eat food, including tacos, poke bowls and fresh thai salad, while delivery couriers and operatic suitors perform elaborate choreography around them.

The carefully crafted lyrics showcase not only the range of premium dishes, food and groceries available on Just Eat, but also reflect the rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments including lunch, dinner and brunch.

Susan O’Brien, VP Global Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, commented: “Snoop Dogg helped us to emotionally connect with audiences and boosted our cultural currency, while working with Katy Perry famously supporting the brand platform Did Somebody Say cemented Just Eat’s role as the answer to all food cravings.

“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favourite local takeaway to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula. The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Just Eat.”

The production brings together the very best of the industry, with the new film directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind music videos including Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ and most recently ‘Gorilla’ for Little Simz. There are striking visuals that authentically capture both Christina Aguilera and Latto’s aesthetics in a pulsating music video world, with choreography by legendary hip-hop choreographer, Hi-Hat who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Christina Aguilera said: “I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Just Eat Takeaway. With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life. It was clear while shooting long days that JET is the much needed one-stop-shop for meals and grocery needs.”

Latto added: “When I heard about the opportunity to work with Just Eat I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London commented: “We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn – there’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”

The new global campaign, led by 60-second hero film, will run across TV, OOH, DOOH, cinema, social and radio, including bespoke content created by Dept that stretches the campaign across the digital landscape. It launches in the UK and Ireland on Friday 13 October and will first air in the UK during Channel 4’s Gogglebox at 10:50pm. It will then be rolled out across multiple markets covering Europe, Canada, and Australia over the following months.

Talent Republic led the talent selection and negotiation process, Dept led digital and UM for media, while Weber Shandwick led global PR, and Mischief on UK PR.

