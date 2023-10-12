Just Eat delivers Christina Aguilera and Latto 'Did Somebody Say' ad

Susan O’Brien, VP Global Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, commented: “Snoop Dogg helped us to emotionally connect with audiences and boosted our cultural currency, while working with Katy Perry famously supporting the brand platform Did Somebody Say cemented Just Eat’s role as the answer to all food cravings.

“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favourite local takeaway to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula. The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Just Eat.”

The production brings together the very best of the industry, with the new film directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind music videos including Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ and most recently ‘Gorilla’ for Little Simz. There are striking visuals that authentically capture both Christina Aguilera and Latto’s aesthetics in a pulsating music video world, with choreography by legendary hip-hop choreographer, Hi-Hat who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Christina Aguilera said: “I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Just Eat Takeaway. With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life. It was clear while shooting long days that JET is the much needed one-stop-shop for meals and grocery needs.”

Latto added: “When I heard about the opportunity to work with Just Eat I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London commented: “We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn – there’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”

The new global campaign, led by 60-second hero film, will run across TV, OOH, DOOH, cinema, social and radio, including bespoke content created by Dept that stretches the campaign across the digital landscape. It launches in the UK and Ireland on Friday 13 October and will first air in the UK during Channel 4’s Gogglebox at 10:50pm. It will then be rolled out across multiple markets covering Europe, Canada, and Australia over the following months.

Talent Republic led the talent selection and negotiation process, Dept led digital and UM for media, while Weber Shandwick led global PR, and Mischief on UK PR.