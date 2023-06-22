Saatchi & Saatchi unveils 2023 New Creators' Showcase

Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled the line-up of global talent selected for its 2023 New Creators’ Showcase, alongside announcing new commercial bidding support for the shortlisted talent.

This year’s showcase includes work from a broad range of disciplines, regions and creators, featuring ten pieces of short film, animation, comedy and music video content from creators hailing from the UK, US, Iran, Moldova and Ukraine. The 2023 New Creators are:

Kyryl Volovych

Florence Winter Hill

ILLIMITÉWORLD

Kemi Anna Adeeko

@Pervers3cowgirls

Ibrahim K Muhammad

Mahboobeh Kalaee

Eugen Merher

Arthur Studholm

Tom Emmerson

Saatchi & Saatchi also announced that the New Creators’ Showcase will unlock additional commercial support for those shortlisted, beyond providing a platform for up-and-coming creators to exhibit their work. Working with a collective of iconic British brands including EE, John Lewis, Waitrose and the British Heart Foundation, the creative company will ensure that each creator has the opportunity to bid for projects in the 12 months following the showcase - a new commitment to ensure longer-term support for those featured.

Through Saatchi & Saatchi’s existing partnership with Channel 4, one chosen creator will also have the opportunity to make a film for the broadcaster’s acclaimed Random Acts strand, which will be funded by Saatchi & Saatchi and will run across both Channel 4 and the agency’s television, digital and social channels. The chosen creator for 2023 will be announced later in the year.

The creative company’s 33rd New Creators’ Showcase was presented on the main stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today by Saatchi & Saatchi’s CCO, Franki Goodwin. The showcase launched with a discussion about the role of advertising in shaping and crucially, funding, culture, with writer and director Raine Allen-Miller and Pete Spencer, Director of Development and Production at Searchlight Pictures, dissecting the opportunities that come from so many directors and creators now working concurrently on commercial projects.

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi UK says, “We are so unbelievably proud to bring the NCS back to Cannes for its 33rd year BUT the days of it being simply a spotlight are most definitely over. This year we are making a commitment to work with each of our creators to help them secure commercial projects with our clients.

We believe that whilst visibility is important, it’s only by working with these ten incredible new creators as part of our bidding processes and offering them an independent consultant, that we’ll be able to actively bring them into the industry on a commercial basis. Without a route into advertising, it’s impossible to sustain a creative career. Without ads there is no art. Let’s be proud of the role advertising plays in culture as we celebrate in Cannes – where the cream of film and advertising come to play.”

Since 1991, the showcase has provided a platform for up-and-coming creators at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. For the second year running, the showcase will also be presented at the UK Creative Festival in Margate in July, offering an exclusive screening on home soil.