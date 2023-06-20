Entertainment for Sport Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

As for the rest of the Sport's winners, a total of 7 Silver Lions and 9 Bronze Lions were awarded.

The US was the most awarded country in this category, taking home 9 awards - made up of the Grand Prix, 3 Silver Lions and 5 Bronze Lions. This year saw no UK wins.

The Judges said....

Rob Doubal, jury president and co-president and chief creative officer and of McCann UK, said:

"We were looking for work which was inherently entertaining and engaging which led to growth of a fan base or culture and had real business impact.

"There was a lot of great work. From the big players in sports, Nike, Adidas to the smaller challenger brands trying to break through in a world cup year.

"The big themes were Inclusion, AI and Creativity used to challenge.

"Those ideas which rose to the top used Inclusion as a method to create superior sports experiences, rather than simply inclusion as the only ambition.

"Some brands successfully embraced AI to recreate theoretical or otherwise ignored moments in sports history.

"And some embraced comedy and cultural insight to cut through sponsorship status quo.

"As the worlds of entertainment, celebrity, and entrepreneurship collide, sports is a growing global business, and presents many new opportunities. For those wanting to cut through next year, focus on making inclusion the method, not necessarily the only outcome, and embrace all the tension, jeopardy and new partners in the sports space to create ideas which augment the entertainment that fans expect from sport. This is an entertainment category after all."