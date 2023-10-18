EE Relaunches As A Platform Service, With Marketing Blitz By Publicis Groupe

EE, one of the UK’s largest subscription businesses, has unveiled a landmark shift toward platform services, expanding its offering from selling traditional telecoms to become an open-access platform that will support consumers at home, at work, and when they’re learning or gaming.

The new EE brand will debut with the biggest marketing campaign since EE launched in 2012.

Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas, Boomerang, Publicis•Poke, Zag and Prodigious developed the multi-channel customer communications, innovative digital tools, brand identity, social, retail stores, product and services positioning and production for the campaign. The addressable first media, audience planning and buying was led by longstanding media partner EssenceMediacom X.

Christian Thrane, MD of Marketing at EE, said: “We have built a new brand that plays a bigger, more relevant and more personal role in our customers lives; a brand that, despite using the same colours and logo, will show up very differently, doing far more than simply the mobile and broadband we’re currently known for.

"We will be putting our customers at the heart of our brand campaigns; featuring real UK families from all walks of life; our new TV adverts will bring to life the new roles EE will play in our customers lives. The brand has come a long way since the iconic 2012 launch campaign ‘six degrees of Kevin Bacon’; although his familiar face won’t feature in the TV campaigns, his instantly recognisable voice will still help us to tell these stories.”

Richard Huntington, CSO of Saatchi & Saatchi, said of the launch campaign: “It genuinely shows what we mean by marketing led business transformation at Publicis Groupe UK. A complete reinvention of the entire customer experience built from the brand out and designed to serve more of our customers’ lives with new products, services and experiences.”

The launch also marks the retirement of the BT brand as a consumer-facing brand. BT, which owns EE, will now be retained solely as a business customer brand.

As part of the launch, Publicis Groupe has curated four hero films for the integrated campaign launching on 20 October, which also spans above and below the line, physical and digital experience and paid, owned and earned channels.