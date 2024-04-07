When Did 10 Stop Looking Like 10?

Dove and Ogilvy have launched 10 vs 10, a powerful new campaign following their influencer-led #TheFaceof10 project, drawing attention to the steep increase in ten year old girls engaging with anti-ageing trends. The new campaign shines a light on how young girls are being exposed to adult skincare content, and it’s creating societal pressure for them to adopt unnecessary anti-ageing skincare regimens before they’ve even grown up.

The print and out-of-home campaign juxtaposes pictures of 10-year-old girls. On the left, carefree girls are shown singing karaoke, posing in hats and riding carousels. On the right, girls of the same age are carrying out anti-ageing skincare routines. Under the images, Dove asks: “Why did 10 stop looking like 10?”

The campaign also features a QR-code link to free online resources that can help parents and caregivers have conversations with girls about the use of inappropriate skincare. Media planning and buying has been done by Mindshare, with the campaign focusing on OOH sites in shopping centres and publications that have been tackling the topic of unrealistic beauty standards.

“When did 10-year-olds start worrying about wrinkles and getting older? It is time to speak up to highlight the absurdity and protect their self-esteem,” says Firdaous El Honsali, Global Vice President, Dove. “At Dove, we believe beauty should be a source of happiness, not anxiety. For two decades, we have taken action to build confidence and self-esteem for millions of girls. Today, our girls are anti-ageing before they’ve even started to grow up and need us more than ever.”

Daniel Fisher, Global ECD, Unilever and special projects, Ogilvy: “10 vs 10 has an urgent message. The number of young girls using anti-ageing skincare products – which is driven by the harmful content they’re exposed to on social media – has become absurd and the long- term scarring this will have on their physical and mental health is frightening. Placing two images side-by-side serves as an emotional reminder of the freedom that young girls had to be themselves before social media and the content spread by it became the force it is today. 10 vs 10 can steer the right conversation by raising awareness or the growing problem and offering crucial resources.”

“10 vs 10” supports Dove’s and Ogilvy’s #TheFaceof10, a social and influencer-led campaign launched last month highlighting how young girls’ faces should be covered with glitter and stickers rather than anti-ageing products such as retinol.