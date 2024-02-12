A thing of real beauty: Ogilvy and Dove

Describing the new ad, Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director at Ogilvy, said: “The emotional trauma young girls can face in a sporting environment, during a time when their body is changing, is sometimes greater than any physical knock they may sustain playing sports. The whacks of a failed landing in gymnastics, nor the hard tackles of soccer are the primary drivers in making girls drop out of sports by age 14, it’s low body confidence.

"We decided to bring this issue to life in the Dove spot using the cultural anthem ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life,’ to drive home our message during the Big Game. An anthem for the resilient spirit, the song perfectly captures the struggle girls go through playing sports while leaving the audience feeling hopeful."

It's all a far cry from Ogilvy's first ad for the Unilever brand which was famously written by David Ogilvy famously himself. The print ad is characteristic of that rather unenlightened and monochrome era, and of the societal norms of the time.