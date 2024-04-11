"The Beko Inheritance" Promises Appliances to Outlive Owners

At its heart is a captivating, branded film produced by VML Germany & UK in collaboration with acclaimed OB42 director Jack Howard. Renowned for his work on numerous short films and television series, Howard brings a fresh perspective to storytelling, infusing the campaign with a perfect balance of seriousness and comedic flair.

The film transports viewers into a classic murder mystery scenario, featuring brilliant performances by an ensemble cast including Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Ross Hatt (The Gentlemen), and Marty Cruckshank (The Crown). As tensions rise during a family dispute over a presumed family heirloom, the unexpected reveal at the will reading leaves audiences both surprised and amused.

In a final ingenious twist, the coveted family heirloom is unveiled to be none other than a Beko fridge, symbolizing the enduring quality and longevity of Beko appliances.

From the carefully selected location to thoughtfully designed sets, expert cinematography, seamless editing and immersive sound design, every detail of the production is designed to immerse viewers into the heart of the genre.

"In our journey to elevate the everyday, we recognize the value of our customers’ time. Our campaign goes beyond traditional advertising; it’s a compelling narrative that resonates and brings joy, drawing viewers into a world where creativity flourishes and enduring quality is revered. We are looking to disrupt the category and generate conversation around our durability promise" says Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko

The campaign does not stop with the film, but it is activated by The Beko Inheritance Addendum, a physical document allowing its holder to officially pass on their Beko appliance to their loved ones. Influencer content around the Addendum and on-site events in retail spaces across each market further amplify the campaign’s reach and impact.

"It's inspiring to see a brand get behind their products like Beko does. And to combine that with the bravery of bold storytelling and story doing. You feel the quality in every detail of this exciting collaboration between client, agency, and production partners!" says Bas Korsten Global Chief Creative Officer Innovation at VML.