Canon unveils Photography Exhibition for Blind and Visually Impaired

The series dives into the personal stories of visually impaired individuals - including expectant mother, Karen Trippass, British disability activist, Lucy Edwards, North America’s only blind conservationist, Lawrence Gunther, and British Champion Skier, Menna Fitzpatrick.

Through conversations with renowned photojournalists and an ultrasound practitioner, the films follow a blind mother-to-be as she feels the outlines of her baby scan, while others feel imagery through detailed braille descriptions and life-like textures. The work demonstrates the power of imagery to transform our world, capturing the raw emotion and impact of individuals experiencing photography in this tactile way.

The films are powerful demonstrations of the inclusive imagery on show at the World Unseen exhibition in April. The experience has been designed for and with blind and partially sighted people, using elevated prints, immersive audio descriptions, and braille - to ensure as many people as possible can appreciate it.

Sighted people, too, will gain a better appreciation of the partially sighted experience. Each image will be obscured in ways that simulate different types of visual impairment, from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. While it raises awareness of the importance of accessibility in arts and cultural spaces, it also draws attention to how inclusive design makes experiences better for everyone.

Through its proprietary PRISMAElevate XL software and Arizona printer series, Canon has been making arts more accessible for blind and partially sighted people for many years, supporting many art galleries and museums globally with tactile printing and braille signage. However, this event marks Canon’s first completely accessible, immersive experience.

“Photography is an incredibly powerful medium that can push the imagination and we want this experience to be accessible to everyone. This exhibition was created with blind and partially sighted people in mind to share imagery and the stories behind them in an entirely new way. With Canon’s elevated print technology, we hope all visitors will feel a deeper connection to the emotions and stories that imaging can bring to life,” says Pete Morris, Brand and Sponsorship Senior Manager, Canon EMEA.