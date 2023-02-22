VMLY&R creates "Usual Sorespects" campaign for Difflam

The Usual Sorespects, developed by brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, uses three charming characters who personify a variety of sore throat symptoms that many experience.

Being an OTC product, consumers often associate Difflam with being a serious treatment for when their sore throat worsens. When in fact, the product provides relief to a range of common sore throat symptoms, from mild inflammation and painful throbbing to the simple scratchy throat we all know when we’re coming down with something.

“We want people suffering from sore throats to be able to access effective relief. Our playful new campaign cuts to the chase to show that painful, scratchy throats call for Difflam’s over-the-counter assistance. Why suffer when there’s fast and long-lasting sore throat relief at your local pharmacy?” said Daniela Lanz, Senior Marketing Manager at Viatris.

The visually striking work was developed in partnership with Canadian illustrator Hudson Christie, known for his beautifully hand-crafted clay and paper 3D dioramas. A piñata, a cat and a boxer - The Usual Sorespects - bring to life these uncomfortable symptoms in a relatable and alluring way.

“Naturally, it’s a busy period for those brands trying to reach the cold and flu market. So, to stand out from the crowd you need a few things to win. Brutal simplicity, a level of craft your audience can’t help but appreciate, and bucketloads of warmth and charm. Difflam hits the mark,” said Christopher Joyce, Creative Director at VMLY&R London.

The work is now live across social, display, out-of-home and print in the UK, running for 26 weeks.

Difflam is available as a spray, lozenge, and oral rinse, all contain the active ingredient benzydamine hydrochloride. For relief of pain associated with inflammation of the throat. All product sales are at the discretion of the healthcare professional. Always read the label.

