Boots enlists It's A Sin Star Lydia West for Christmas ad

"Joy for All" brings to life the magic of getting the perfect present and shows how Boots can help everyone find joy with its most affordable Christmas ever. It is offering amazing deals including its biggest ever Star Gift programme and biggest ever Black Friday, as well as gifts for every budget, with over 50 per cent of its range priced at £10 or under.

Directed by Si&Ad through Academy films and set to the track of “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates, the Joy For All film tells the story of Holly, played by Lydia West, who discovers a pair of magical glasses that weald the power for her to see the ‘joy’ hidden inside the people around her. She sees her colleague who enjoys indulging in bubble baths, her cousin who loves getting glam and her Dad who finds joy in his beloved pet dog.

When Christmas morning comes Holly looks on as her loved ones open presents that spark the unique joy inside of them all. She shares a smile as she thinks about the incredible glasses that helped create these special moments. At the end of the film the owner of these missing magic spectacles is finally revealed – the mysterious ‘S.C’.

Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots UK said “Our customers have told us that they want Christmas to be about joyful time with loved ones and are also looking for brilliant value as the cost-of-living crisis is top of mind for them. We have developed the ‘Joy for All’ campaign showing that no matter the size or price of the gift, Boots can help everyone find joy with its most affordable Christmas gifting range ever.”

The campaign launches on 4th November with 60-second TV edit during Gogglebox on Channel 4, then across online, social, TV, VOD and cinema. With a predicted reach of 99% of all adults, the unified end-to-end Joy for All campaign will also feature activations across Radio, DOOH, Print, PR, CRM, loyalty, as well as across all Boots stores throughout the UK.

Boots will be the first brand in the UK to use TikTok Story Selection format, allowing users to choose which iteration of the ‘Joy for All’ advert they see based on who they are shopping for and will also be working with Meta to produce a bespoke AR filter to help people find the perfect gift for loved ones in a fun and engaging way.

A 33 per cent increase in first party data usage will also allow Boots to target new and existing audiences with paid communications, making this Boots most personalised and dynamic Christmas ever.

“Christmas is the hardest brief of the year – it’s a time people treasure and getting the tone right is essential. This year, it’s been an even greater challenge as customers face worries about how they are going to pay for it. And whilst the tightening of belts and purse strings is a reality, we also know people still want to make Christmas magical and meaningful. Enter our extraordinary glasses - showing thoughtfulness starts with seeing someone, truly seeing them, and then showing how Boots can help create unique moments of joy for them” said Laurent Simon, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R London.

Customers visiting Boots stores this festive season will be able to experience the ‘Joy for All’ film for themselves, with magic 3D Christmas glasses available to purchase for £2, with 50p going to The Prince’s Trust.

Sustainability continues to be important for customers and Boots is proud that this year will be its most sustainable Christmas ever. 100 per cent of its gifting range is free from secondary plastic again this year, saving over 2,000 tonnes of plastic, plus all boots.com deliveries are plastic free, removing a further 157 tonnes of plastic per year from its supply chain. And to help customers make more eco-friendly choices, Boots has its biggest ever range of vegan gifts and products that come in reusable, recyclable and multi-use packaging.

