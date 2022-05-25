VMLY&R and Ford launch mental health initiative

With the ambition to make support more known and accessible to workers, Ford is bringing mental health first aiders directly to construction sites in distinguishable branded Ford vans and making them highly visible with a hack of the common high vis vest.

Ford partnered with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity - a charity which supports the emotional, physical and financial well-being of construction workers - to bring this very needed help to construction sites across the UK.

​​“This campaign is hugely important to Ford and highlights the importance of mental wellbeing alongside physical wellbeing on the construction site”, said Mandy Dean, director, commercial vehicles, Ford of Britain and Ireland. “As the UK’s best-selling commercial vehicle brand, it is likely the majority of construction workers are also Ford customers and operators, so we feel we have a duty to support them, through this partnership with the Lighthouse Club, raising awareness and getting support to those in need of it.”

The official launch follows a pilot run in February 2022 which saw nearly 700 construction workers reached, with over 90% previously unaware of the Lighthouse Club and the support they provide.

“They’re not just construction workers, they’re dads, husbands, sons, and brothers. Since the pilot, our charity partner has informed us they’ve helped three young men back from serious situations. With the launch of the full initiative, we’re going to help many more and save lives,” said Brian Riley and Matthew Lee, Creative Leads at VMLY&R.

The campaign, also supported by Mindshare UK & Makerhouse, will continue to evolve over the coming months as VMLY&R works to increase the reach of the campaign and connect with construction workers both on and offsite.

Campaign credits:

Client: Ford

Agency: VMLY&R

Production: Makerhouse

Media: Mindshare UK