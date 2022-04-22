Alpro kicks off 365-day campaign to recognise Earth Day all year round
Created by VMLY&R the campaign highlights the importance of Earth Day and the trivialisation of sustainability issues
22 April 2022
Alpro, one of the foremost global plant-based brands, today announces a year-long campaign, with new content and activations launched each day until Apil 2023, to encourage everyone to think of every single day as Earth Day.
Earthdays, created by brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, is a 365-day campaign born from the simple thought that without Earth there will be no days to remember or celebrate the things that we love.
The campaign launches with a hero film, which calls attention to the many promises often pledged around Earth Day and beyond. The film also humorously highlights more minor subjects which, like Earth, receive one day of recognition - such as pizzas and passwords – echoing that Earth Day needs more than just a 24 hour cycle.
“At Alpro, we’ve always believed that we need to do more to help our planet; it is in our DNA. This work reflects our long-standing efforts to protect Earth every day while encouraging others to do the same,” said Hedwig Borgers, Global Brand Equity Director Plant-based, Alpro.
“The advertising clutter around the sustainability issue is real, so it’s amazing to partner with a brand like Alpro to create work that drives better behaviours with smiles, as well as best practices for our industry (also with smiles),” added Adam Noel, Creative Partner at VMLY&R.
The project allowed VMLY&R to trial and test sustainable methods of production that the agency will carry into the future. The launch film, which championed AdGreen training and guidelines, was shot remotely and implemented strict mandates across the production process, influencing everything from the art department to crew lunches. Going forward the campaign will aim to keep minimising its carbon footprint as much as possible.
Earthdays launches in the week running up to Earth Day (22nd April) across digital, social, print and press, with further activations taking place every day over the next year, finishing on April 23rd 2023.
