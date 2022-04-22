Alpro kicks off 365-day campaign to recognise Earth Day all year round

Earthdays, created by brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, is a 365-day campaign born from the simple thought that without Earth there will be no days to remember or celebrate the things that we love.

The campaign launches with a hero film, which calls attention to the many promises often pledged around Earth Day and beyond. The film also humorously highlights more minor subjects which, like Earth, receive one day of recognition - such as pizzas and passwords – echoing that Earth Day needs more than just a 24 hour cycle.

“At Alpro, we’ve always believed that we need to do more to help our planet; it is in our DNA. This work reflects our long-standing efforts to protect Earth every day while encouraging others to do the same,” said Hedwig Borgers, Global Brand Equity Director Plant-based, Alpro.

“The advertising clutter around the sustainability issue is real, so it’s amazing to partner with a brand like Alpro to create work that drives better behaviours with smiles, as well as best practices for our industry (also with smiles),” added Adam Noel, Creative Partner at VMLY&R.

The project allowed VMLY&R to trial and test sustainable methods of production that the agency will carry into the future. The launch film, which championed AdGreen training and guidelines, was shot remotely and implemented strict mandates across the production process, influencing everything from the art department to crew lunches. Going forward the campaign will aim to keep minimising its carbon footprint as much as possible.

Earthdays launches in the week running up to Earth Day (22nd April) across digital, social, print and press, with further activations taking place every day over the next year, finishing on April 23rd 2023.

Credits

Client: Alpro

VP Global Marketing & Innovation Plant-Based: Gaëtan Van de Populiere

Global Brand Equity Director Plant-Based: Hedwig Borgers

Global Head of Brand – Alpro: Charlotte Catteeuw

Interim Global Head of Brand – Alpro: Ellen Van Den Broeck

Global Brand Manager – Joke Waelput

Agency: VMLY&R

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver

Directing Collective: The Glue Society

Director: Millicent Malcolm

Revolver

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar

Producer: Serena Paull

Director Of Photography: Ross Giardina

Production Designer: Damien Drew

Biscuit Filmworks UK

Managing Director/Executive Producer: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Head of Production / Executive Producer: Samantha Chitty

Post Production: The Glue Society Studios

Editor: Luke Crethar

Colourist: Scott Stirling

Flame/Online: Richard Lambert

Sound: Heckler Sound

Executive Producer: Bonnie Law

Sound Design and Mix: Dave Robertson