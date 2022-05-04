Boots UK reveals first dedicated TV ad for Advantage Card

Initially introduced with 150 products in stores, last month the scheme expanded onto boots.com and was also rolled out across over 400 products in the health, beauty and baby categories at Boots.

Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots UK said: “Price Advantage was born following customer feedback, with many telling us that they would like to receive immediate benefits through their Boots Advantage Card, as well as being able to save up points and treat themselves in the future. To spread the word, we have invested in our biggest marketing campaign for Boots Advantage Card, with a £3m investment across April and May.

“Having launched at a time where people may be feeling the pinch, the creative idea is centred around the delight Price Advantage brings as its ‘bursts’ with savings that help people get more out of life for less”.

Set to air for the first time on 4th May, the 20-second TV ad features a spinning Boots Advantage Card which leaps onto a bouncy pink background, causing it to recoil. As this happens, products burst from within, flying upwards and outwards bouncing across the screen with heaps of energy.

The supporting marketing campaign is the biggest for the Boots Advantage Card and involves a fully integrated creative and media approach spanning across TV, radio, digital OOH, paid social, and print executions across national press titles & magazines which showcase the Boots Advantage Card quite literally bursting with offers.

