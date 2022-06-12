VMLYR New Balance

Raheem Sterling Joins South Korean singer IU in New Balance ad

The star-studded global campaign, by VMLY&R, also includes Bukayo Saka, rapper Jack Harlow, and NBA pro Kawhi Leonard

By Creative Salon

12 June 2022

New Balance has unveiled the latest installment of its global ‘We Got Now’ campaign. The 60-second spot features two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, singer-songwriter IU, English football players Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka and New Balance’s newest ambassador, Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow.

The film was created by VMLY&R. It was directed by Smuggler female duo Similar But Different and shot across three international locales—Los Angeles, Seoul and both London and Manchester. The campaign will run across TV, Streaming platforms, social, digital and OOH in international markets.

The video features a series of three vignettes, one highlighting Harlow and Leonard, the second showcasing Sterling and Saka, and the last focusing on IU. These are the faces shaping the ‘now’ in the worlds of sport and culture, and the new spot is intended to highlight the joy of their craft in everyday moments - not just when they’re on the world’s biggest stages.

The ‘We Got Now’ is a rallying cry for a global generation to fearlessly redefine themselves in pursuit of their passions. Now is the time to energize culture and create positive action, without waiting for permission.

“Through the continuation of our ‘We Got Now’ campaign, New Balance is challenging our ambassadors, athletes, and fans to come together in fun and meaningful ways,” says Chris Davis, CMO and sr. vice president of merchandising. “When we allow ourselves the freedom to play in settings authentic to ourselves, there’s a liberating energy that comes from moving our bodies, showing off our skills, and doing something - whatever it may be - that we truly love.”

CREDITS

Production Company: Smuggler London

Director: Similar But Different

Executive Producer: Tom Knight

Director of Photography: Tristan Chenais

Producers: Tessa Mitchell & Luca Chapman

Production Manager: Sidney Arthur

Edit: Trim

Senior Editor: Ed Hanbury

Edit Assistant: Lorna Searl

Executive Producer: Ella Sedgwick

Sound Studio: GCRS

Senior Sound Designer: Tom Pugh

Senior Audio Producer: Molly Butcher

