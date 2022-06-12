Raheem Sterling Joins South Korean singer IU in New Balance ad

The video features a series of three vignettes, one highlighting Harlow and Leonard, the second showcasing Sterling and Saka, and the last focusing on IU. These are the faces shaping the ‘now’ in the worlds of sport and culture, and the new spot is intended to highlight the joy of their craft in everyday moments - not just when they’re on the world’s biggest stages.

The ‘We Got Now’ is a rallying cry for a global generation to fearlessly redefine themselves in pursuit of their passions. Now is the time to energize culture and create positive action, without waiting for permission.

“Through the continuation of our ‘We Got Now’ campaign, New Balance is challenging our ambassadors, athletes, and fans to come together in fun and meaningful ways,” says Chris Davis, CMO and sr. vice president of merchandising. “When we allow ourselves the freedom to play in settings authentic to ourselves, there’s a liberating energy that comes from moving our bodies, showing off our skills, and doing something - whatever it may be - that we truly love.”