Raheem Sterling Joins South Korean singer IU in New Balance ad
The star-studded global campaign, by VMLY&R, also includes Bukayo Saka, rapper Jack Harlow, and NBA pro Kawhi Leonard
12 June 2022
New Balance has unveiled the latest installment of its global ‘We Got Now’ campaign. The 60-second spot features two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, singer-songwriter IU, English football players Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka and New Balance’s newest ambassador, Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow.
The film was created by VMLY&R. It was directed by Smuggler female duo Similar But Different and shot across three international locales—Los Angeles, Seoul and both London and Manchester. The campaign will run across TV, Streaming platforms, social, digital and OOH in international markets.
The video features a series of three vignettes, one highlighting Harlow and Leonard, the second showcasing Sterling and Saka, and the last focusing on IU. These are the faces shaping the ‘now’ in the worlds of sport and culture, and the new spot is intended to highlight the joy of their craft in everyday moments - not just when they’re on the world’s biggest stages.
The ‘We Got Now’ is a rallying cry for a global generation to fearlessly redefine themselves in pursuit of their passions. Now is the time to energize culture and create positive action, without waiting for permission.
“Through the continuation of our ‘We Got Now’ campaign, New Balance is challenging our ambassadors, athletes, and fans to come together in fun and meaningful ways,” says Chris Davis, CMO and sr. vice president of merchandising. “When we allow ourselves the freedom to play in settings authentic to ourselves, there’s a liberating energy that comes from moving our bodies, showing off our skills, and doing something - whatever it may be - that we truly love.”
CREDITS
Production Company: Smuggler London
Director: Similar But Different
Executive Producer: Tom Knight
Director of Photography: Tristan Chenais
Producers: Tessa Mitchell & Luca Chapman
Production Manager: Sidney Arthur
Edit: Trim
Senior Editor: Ed Hanbury
Edit Assistant: Lorna Searl
Executive Producer: Ella Sedgwick
Sound Studio: GCRS
Senior Sound Designer: Tom Pugh
Senior Audio Producer: Molly Butcher