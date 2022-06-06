Boots invites the UK To Soak Up Every Last Drop Of Summer

Beginning with the acapella voices of our Summer-loving Brits, the film features a re-record of The Delfonics “Ready or not”, produced by famed British record producer and Grammy-winner Al Shux.

The campaign also showcases the unmissable deals and thousands of exclusive products that Boots has on offer this summer, ensuring that whatever customers have planned, Boots has got them covered.

“After the last couple of years, we are more than ready for summer, and our campaign celebrates everything we love about the season. From summer holiday abroad to staycation and festival fun, Boots is here to help Brits make the most of moments, big and small.” Said Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK.

This campaign also brings to the fore Boots’ brand positioning which launched earlier this year, With you. For Life. It is designed to highlight the purpose of the retailer to support its customers through every stage of their life.

“We wanted to celebrate the seasonal free-spirited pleasures that will energise people this summer, and who better to do that than Boots. We encapsulate this excitement with an iconic soundtrack, the kind that creates lasting memories” Said Sara Rose, executive creative director at VMLY&R.

The 60-second film was directed by award-winning British director Jake Nava, who is widely known for his work with artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Adele and Beyonce, and global brands such as Google and Levi’s.

The campaign kicks off during the launch of the new Love Island series on 6th June on ITV. Boots is the official beauty partner for the show for the second year running.

The campaign will leverage reactive, contextual display advertising with Mail Metro Media and smart use of data, targeting out of home screens based on lapsed audiences’ postcodes, allowing the campaign to respond to cultural moments and deliver engaging communications throughout the summer.

It will run across, TV, VOD and Cinema with additional Print, OOH, Radio, Social, Digital, Web, App and email executions, driving a fully integrated campaign.