Boots Opticians in major brand repositioning through VMLY&R

The marketing film is one facet of a wider brand repositioning platform, that has been created to demonstrate how Boots Opticians can support people with their eyesight needs easily and accessibly. This is through expertise and care, a wide range of affordable and designer frames and unmatched rewards with their Contact Lens Rewards Plan.

The film has been created by award-winning Director Nick Jack Davies. Filmed from a first-person perspective, the film is a celebration of sight showing a series of scenes that focus on the joy, exploration and expression that is made possible when you can see clearly, including the amazement of seeing something for the first time, not missing out on the little things, and having the confidence to get out there and be yourself in your eyewear.

The through-the-line launch campaign has been created to define the Boots Opticians approach and identity and spans PR, TV, DOOH, digital display, VOD and paid social.

James Arrow, managing director, Boots Opticians said: “We are excited to be launching the new Boots Opticians See What’s Possible brand platform and marketing campaign to highlight the importance of eye health and vision. We regularly receive feedback from our customers that their lives open up for them and they are able to truly embrace the moments that matter by having clear sight. This demonstrates the important role that each and every one of our colleagues and partners play by helping our customers have clearer vision. This new brand identity sets out to demonstrate how amazing those occasions can be and we look forward to welcoming more customers to Boots Opticians to help them to See What’s Possible.”

The campaign was jointly created by a cross-discipline, fully integrated team from Boots and The Pharm, the recently launched cross-agency WPP team made up of VMLY&R, Ogilvy PR and Mediacom

Credits:

Nick Jack Davies – Director

The Sweetshop - Production Company

Bilel Labjaoui - Art Director (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Charlie Hallam - Copywriter (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Daryl Corps - Creative Director (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Sara Rose - Executive Creative Director (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Adam McGlashan - Associate Strategy Director (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Zoë Venning - Senior Account Director (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Alex Honnor – Producer (VMLY&R/The Pharm)

Andrew Palmer - Director, Customer & Commercial (Boots Opticians)

Gail Borley - Head of Brand & Digital Marketing (Boots Opticians)

Layla Pearson - Advertising & Planning Manager (Boots Opticians)