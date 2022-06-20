Newly-launched Camden restaurant Wendy's unveils mural

To celebrate the neighbourhood, and to launch its new Camden restaurant, Wendy’s®, the renowned American hamburger brand, has today revealed a new mural of their famed brand icon, given a makeover by the Camden community. With its vibrant community, an eccentric art scene, and a global food scene that rivals any other borough, Camden has become a beating-heart of London culture with creativity at its very core.

Developed by brand and customer experience agency, VMLY&R and in collaboration with the Camden Open Air Gallery (COAG), the mural gives the famous Wendy’s logo a fresh Camden twist – replacing Wendy’s pigtails with three distinctive hairstyles. The three new looks include punk-inspired hair spikes, a flowing emo fringe and a bouffant quiff, representing the enduring independent spirit and eclectic fashions throughout the years of Camden and the community that makes it the melting pot of people, cultures, styles, and personalities it is today.

COAG, a collective of Camden artists whose aim is to re-imagine Camden Town by creating an open-air art gallery, painted the eclectic hairstyles, with the artwork setting the stage for Wendy’s brand-new restaurant launching on June 28. The mural will remain part of the Camden Street art scene until early July and Wendy’s social followers can vote for their favourite on the brand’s UK Instagram channel, @wendysuk, to decide Wendy’s permanent Camden look for the new restaurant.

Tony Barr, Senior International Marketing Director APMEA & Europe, Wendy’s commented: “As a new brand entering such a culturally rich neighborhood, it was important for us to show respect for the community and showcase the genuine excitement we have to become a part of it. We hope visitors will enjoy interacting with our mural - we can’t wait to see which the community will pick to be featured in our eighth UK restaurant!”

Dayoung Yun, Creative Director, VMLY&R added: “We are so thrilled COAG, the inspiring artists group who gave life to the closed shutters of local businesses during lockdown with their amazing art, agreed to give Wendy’s iconic red hair a makeover. With Wendy’s continued UK expansion, this collaboration truly helped us embrace the creativity at the core of the borough, showcasing all Camden has to offer. We are proud to have worked with this community to celebrate the new addition to their high street.”

The opening of Wendy’s Camden marks the brand’s eighth Company-operated restaurant in the UK following Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon, and Romford last year, and Brighton and Ilford earlier this year.