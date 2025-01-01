At VMLY&R, we are a people business.

We cultivate a culture based on the love for what we do. And we love to create purposeful connections.

We leverage creativity, technology, and culture to create these connections for our brand partners. It means their brand enters a person’s life at the right time and place, speaking to them on an emotional level.

We call this a connected brand. A connected brand touches people’s lives and inspires them to connect with others.

Our creativity is driven by purpose. It makes a difference to people and generates growth for our clients.

Our technology expertise enables end-to-end solutions, reimagines brand experience, customer experience and commerce for our clients.

Our culture challenges us to unlearn and relearn, and in that process, together with clients, we innovate more collaboratively and progress more inclusively than ever before.

vmlyr.com/en-gb/united-kingdom