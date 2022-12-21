A Relentless Drive to Bolster Capabilities And Build Connected Brands Experiences: VMLY&R's 2022

We caught up with the the two joint CEOs to discuss the agency's year. And, below, Creative Salon gives its take on VMLY&R's past twelve months.

Michelle Whelan & Justin Pahl, joint CEOs of VMLY&R on their agency’s year

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

1. Roller coaster

2. New future

3. Talent

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

Clients: Winning SC Johnson globally. 2023 will be about growing SCJ globally, regionally and locally.

Transitioning the TCCC (The Coca-Cola Company) into the business and growing across global and regional charters.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

It’s the launch of the Home of Connected Brands. From vision to business case to build and the integration of technology into the space.

It really demonstrates the power of connected brands and how clients can connect up their digital and physical ecosytems.

What’s been your biggest challenge?

Getting people comfortable coming back into the office and adapting to new habits and routines.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Seeing all of our hard work take off next year as we continue to grow!

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

It’s got to be more diverse talent and finding new ways to helps people into this industry.