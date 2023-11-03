VMLY&R's Resilience Amid Leadership Shifts and Merger

Meanwhile, the agency CCO Laurent Simon, has departed the WPP shop - a decision he made before the VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson merger announcement. Nick Rowland, executive creative director, and Marco Bezerra, ECD for VMLY&R Commerce, will lead the creative departments in the interim. They will be supported by Simon Lloyd, deputy CCO for VMLY&R EMEA, and Mark Roalfe, creative chairman.

Amid these seismic shifts, VMLY&R strategically restructured its leadership. Tom Moore ascended to head of commerce UK, and Marie Conley, former head of planning at TBWA, joined as a strategy partner within The Pharm, focusing on Boots UK and No7 Beauty Company. The agency also bought in Kate Nettleton, the group strategy director at VCCP to assume the new role of UK head of planning reporting to CSO Anna Vogt. Vogt has been instrumental, alongside Pahl and Whelan, in shaping the agency's connected-brands proposition. A shout-out also to Debbie Ellison, the global chief digital officer at the agency who was integral in the launch of the Inclusion Experience (IX), a consultancy practice that helps brands develop more inclusive communications and the architect of The Home of Connected Brands - a fully immersive physical manifestation of the agency's belief that connected brands are more powerful brands.

VMLY&R, meanwhile, continued to deliver some solid work for its clients. For this year's Christmas campaign for Coca Cola, the agency created 'The Santa Stories' short film anthology in collaboration with WPP Open X. Each film is a reminder of the Santa Claus in all of us and reimagines the representation of Santa in a different way.