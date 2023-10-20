Stamma's 'Don't Be a Knob' campaign asks people to be patient

“People who stammer face being interrupted, hung up on and having their sentences finished on a daily basis,” said Jane Powell, CEO at Stamma. “Whether it’s ordering a coffee, returning an item of furniture, or reporting a lost credit card; what should be a straightforward experience can be made a nightmare by staff unprepared for people who stammer. We’d love to help end this.”

As part of the campaign, Stamma will guide individuals to stamma.org/DontBeAKnob, offering valuable details for businesses, including training opportunities and resources for effectively interacting with customers who stammer, whether in-person or over the phone.

The satirical hero film, directed by Liakh via Spindle, humorously portrays the surreal customer service encounter of a character named 'Debbie' (constantly misaddressed as 'Derry' by the well-intentioned but inept call handling agent, 'Jeff'). In the storyline, Debbie attempts to return a coffin but faces challenges of being consistently talked over and interrupted.

“Last night I tried to find out where my food order was and I felt like Debbie. A week ago I wanted to sort out my internet bill and I felt like Debbie. Tomorrow I will be talking to my GP practice and I hope I don’t feel like Debbie, but the odds are not stacked in my favour. This film is dedicated to all Debbie’s and Jeff’s out there. Big shout out to the whole gang for turning this wild script into a powerful film we can all be proud of. And a special thanks to our great and powerful lead Helen for inserting her own family member’s experience with a stammer so well into her character, Debbie,” said Liakh, Director at Spindle.

The wider campaign includes out-of-home displays designed in partnership with London-based illustrator Biff, renowned for his unique and humorous typography. Each poster cleverly addresses the frustration experienced by individuals who stammer when others prematurely complete their sentences with incorrect words.