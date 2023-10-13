Wendy’s Calls Out 'Hamburger Horrors' in True Crime Style Podcast
Created by VMLY&R, the 'Burger Files' delves into real-life frightening fast-food stories to show Brits they deserve better
13 October 2023
The Burger Files, created by VMLY&R London and produced by Fresh Air, turns real stories found and submitted on social media into a seven-episode true crime-style podcast, each focusing on poor fast-food experiences - from being served soggy buns and barely melted cheese to frozen beef.
With an estimated 21.2 million people in the UK listening to podcasts each year, this growing media channel was chosen to help Wendy’s maximise reach through a trusted and popular cultural medium. Each of the stories dramatises a category that lacks quality and care. They leave Brits in no doubt that their fast-food options have let them down, and heroes Wendy’s Baconator as the option to avoid these horror stories.
The tongue-in-cheek episodes are hosted by red-headed American comedian Sara Barron and were developed in partnership with famed comedy writer Joel Morris - known for his work on shows and films such as Paddington, 8 out of 10 Cats, and That Mitchell and Webb Look.
“To do this properly, we had to form an ace team. Joel crafted over 100 pages of scripts, breathing life into our cases and building the characters. While our host, Nina - portrayed by Sara - embarks on a relentless quest for the truth behind burger crimes. Conducting a full-scale investigation, leading listeners down the proverbial rabbit hole in a thrilling, action-packed narrative. It’s a true crime podcast like no other.” - commented Dayoung Yun, Creative Director at VMLY&R London.
The miniseries launched on 2nd October with two episodes, and further episodes are landing every week throughout the month. The final episode will be a Halloween special on 30th October and clips of the podcast will be appearing across Wendy’s UK social channels throughout the series.
“We work to ensure Wendy's delivers exceptional experiences for British consumers and brand fans across each platform we use, showing up as more than just a brand. The Burger Files embodies this philosophy, taking on one of the most popular podcast genres out there - true crime! We can’t wait to unleash the hamburger horrors and showcase Wendy’s as the best choice to enjoy fresh, high-quality, differentiated food’’. - said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer (International) at Wendy’s.
The Burger Files is running across Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and is further supported by paid social, display and out-of-home locations near Wendy’s UK restaurant locations. Media planning and buying is led by Spark and PR by BCW.
Credits:
Wendy’s UK
Chief Marketing Officer, International: Liz Geraghty
Sr. Director Marketing, Canada & UK: Lisa Deletroz
Marketing Manager, UK: Leanne Parker
Associate Manager, Marketing: Robin Mehra
Manager, Global Communications: Megan Hill
Specialist, International Communications: Chloe Hagans
Agency: VMLY&R
Chief Creative Officer: Laurent Simon
Creative Director: Dayoung Yun
Senior Creatives: Matt Jones & Abi Stephenson
Strategist: Joseph Miller
Head of Social: Christina Miller
Senior Connections Manager: Jacob Tran
Business Director: Lloyd Sampson
Senior Account Director: Stephen Bennett
Senior Account Manager: Amy Clements
Senior Account Manager: David Adjei
Producer: Emily Brownlow
Head Of Design: Dominic Frain
Designer: Jack Webster
Writer: Joel Morris
Artwork: Timba Smits @ Handsome Frank
Production: Fresh Air
Producers: Lyndsay Fenner & Victoria Lloyd
Executive Producers: Neil Cowling, Michaela Hallam & Annie Day
Sound Design: Basil Oxtoby
Operations Manager: Beckie Bird
Marketing & Growth: Richard Blake
Studio: Tileyard London
Cast
Nina Noonan: Sara Barron
Jane: Natasha Hodgson
Female Characters: Laura Shavin
Male Characters: Ewan Bailey
Male Characters: Jason Forbes
Music: Foster & Foster
PR Agency: BCW
Director: Jasmine Barnes
Account Director: Florence Christie
Account Manager: Dave Creasey
Media Agency: Spark