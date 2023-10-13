Wendy’s Calls Out 'Hamburger Horrors' in True Crime Style Podcast

The tongue-in-cheek episodes are hosted by red-headed American comedian Sara Barron and were developed in partnership with famed comedy writer Joel Morris - known for his work on shows and films such as Paddington, 8 out of 10 Cats, and That Mitchell and Webb Look.

“To do this properly, we had to form an ace team. Joel crafted over 100 pages of scripts, breathing life into our cases and building the characters. While our host, Nina - portrayed by Sara - embarks on a relentless quest for the truth behind burger crimes. Conducting a full-scale investigation, leading listeners down the proverbial rabbit hole in a thrilling, action-packed narrative. It’s a true crime podcast like no other.” - commented Dayoung Yun, Creative Director at VMLY&R London.

The miniseries launched on 2nd October with two episodes, and further episodes are landing every week throughout the month. The final episode will be a Halloween special on 30th October and clips of the podcast will be appearing across Wendy’s UK social channels throughout the series.

“We work to ensure Wendy's delivers exceptional experiences for British consumers and brand fans across each platform we use, showing up as more than just a brand. The Burger Files embodies this philosophy, taking on one of the most popular podcast genres out there - true crime! We can’t wait to unleash the hamburger horrors and showcase Wendy’s as the best choice to enjoy fresh, high-quality, differentiated food’’. - said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer (International) at Wendy’s.

The Burger Files is running across Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and is further supported by paid social, display and out-of-home locations near Wendy’s UK restaurant locations. Media planning and buying is led by Spark and PR by BCW.

