People's Postcode Lottery moves away from doorstep cheque reveals

Written and created by VMLY&R, the campaign narrative now focuses on celebrating the tangible outcomes that can be achieved for both winners and good causes. The players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £1.2 billion for charities and good causes since its inception.

Produced by Pulse Films and Directed by Simon Cahn, the TV spots explore the notion that your ordinary postcode can deliver something extraordinary.

The spots take the viewer through multiple doors, showcasing multiple outcomes; from transforming houses into dream homes, to flying first-class to see family in faraway lands, to giving children the wedding they have always wanted – turning dreams into reality.

Running from 24 October to 26 November 2023, the eight-figure campaign planned and delivered by agency the7Stars includes a 90s, 60s, two 30s, and multiple 10s TV spots, national OOH, cinema, and extensive digital and social media advertising.

More than 70 per cent of postcodes in Great Britain already play People’s Postcode Lottery, and the business is targeting significant growth over the next three years. The investment in this campaign signifies its intentions to continue raising substantial funds for good causes, according to David Pullan, Managing Director at People’s Postcode Lottery.

“This is a real step-change for the brand as we evolve how we engage and connect with new target audiences in order to deliver against our mission of supporting good causes at scale," Pullan said. "We have strong brand awareness in Great Britain, and we are looking to drive growth by increasing the relevance of our brand with more potential players.

“This is an exciting new direction for the creative that incorporates more emotive triggers to play and depicts outcomes that illustrate the dreams we all have about what we would do if we won. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact this new creative and media buying strategy will have on both our existing and potential players.”

Newly appointed Head of Creative at People’s Postcode Lottery, Mark Harrison, added: “Behind the traditional image of doorstep winners is an incredible brand built on purpose – to raise funds for good causes and to create winners every day across Great Britain. In this new and invigorated work, we combine play and purpose for the first time.”

Nick Rowland, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R London concluded: “We’re thrilled to be working with the People’s Postcode Lottery to reach new audiences and switch the focus on to the extraordinary things they make possible for individuals, streets, and communities - as well as charities on people’s doorsteps and beyond. Good things really do come knocking.”

