Unwrap the festive magic with Boots' epic journey to the North Pole

Boots emphasises that there's a gift for everyone and every budget in its extensive collection, with nearly half of the seasonal gift range priced at £10 or less. The retailer also promises incredible deals throughout the season, including the popular Star Gift program, the biggest-ever Black Friday event, and an abundance of Price Advantage offers.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, expressed the company's holiday spirit, stating, "At Boots, we want to help customers give joy this Christmas and celebrate those who deserve appreciation—family, friends, colleagues, or local community heroes. With our extensive range of great value gifts and amazing offers, Boots has something to make everyone feel valued this Christmas."

The heartwarming advert, directed by award-winning director Sam Brown and set to the soundtrack 'I’m Gonna Get There Somehow' by Val Doonican, is set to premiere on ITV Friday 3 November. The fully integrated campaign will run for seven weeks across various platforms, including TV, radio, cinema, OOH, print, social media, digital channels, in-store, and online. Additionally, the advert will feature during the Heart Breakfast Radio Show and on Disney+, with Boots becoming an official launch partner for the channel throughout November.

To ensure the success of the film, Boots utilised System One, a platform measuring emotional responses to advertisements. The results were highly favorable, placing the campaign within the top five per cent of all adverts tested.

The Boots Christmas campaign was developed in collaboration with its advertising agency at The Pharm, the WPP partnership team dedicated to WBA. Sarah Bamford, Creative Partner at The Pharm, explained, "This year, our Boots Christmas campaign is about rediscovering the joy in giving. In our film, we look at gifting through the eyes of an innocent child, and we discover that giving is not about finding the most perfect or most expensive present, it’s about the heart that lies behind each gifting moment."

Christmas has already commenced in Boots stores and online, featuring the highly anticipated Boots Gift Guide. This year, Boots introduces a shoppable version, allowing customers to take a picture of a desired gift and, via a QR code from the Gift Guide, directly link to the relevant page on boots.com, streamlining the Christmas shopping experience.

Boots is also proud to announce The Hygiene Bank as its Christmas charity partner. The commitment includes a donation of 100,000 essential hygiene products to the charity, benefiting over 20,000 people with a basic care package this Christmas. Throughout November and December, Boots will double its 'You Donate – We Donate' pledge, potentially resulting in an additional 20,000 products for The Hygiene Bank.

Furthermore, Boots introduces a new media partnership with "We are 8," a sustainable media platform that rewards customers for watching videos supporting social and environmental causes. Throughout December, this partnership will focus on driving awareness of The Hygiene Bank, with four per cent of the total media spend donated to the charity, along with a one per cent carbon offset donation.