VMLY&R challenges Period misconceptions for Boots

The campaign uses impactful double-page spreads to highlight how much these menopausal preconceptions differ from the reality and variation of symptoms women experience. It will run in a number of publications, including OK!, New, and Daily Express.

There are 15.5 million perimenopausal and menopausal women in the UK. Of these, 90% with menopausal symptoms struggled to identify them as menopause, taking an average of 14 months to make the connection.

The new work aims to encourage open, frank and empowering conversations surrounding the symptoms and treatment of menopause - normalising the topic, helping women navigate the facts, gaining the knowledge to find the right support, and advocating for their needs.

On the left-hand side, the redacted text describes commonly referred to symptoms of menopause. Whereas on the right, the unredacted text reveals a personal account based on real experiences. The full print uncovers the truth behind the presumption, highlighting that menopause is personal and that symptoms experienced vary from person to person.

Boots has worked tirelessly to understand and offer support for the 40+ signs and symptoms of menopause and offer specific menopause training for all employees. This increased offering allows Boots to help customers find what’s right for their menopause experience, bringing support to the high street and online through their 24/7 Health Hub.

