Work Of The Week

'Love Thismas (Not Thatmas)' for M&S by Mother

With less than two months to go until the big day, M&S has unveiled its Christmas Clothing & Home campaign for 2023 created by newly appointed creative agency Mother and director Ally Pankiw. Celebrating the honest truth of Christmas, the campaign is inspired by the insight that, for many, it can be a challenge striking the balance between celebrating the things we love about the holidays, and taking on some things we might not enjoy as much but feel obliged to do anyway. To bring this to life, this campaign invites viewers to embrace only the things they love about Christmas (and skip those they do not). The campaign line 'Love Thismas (Not Thatmas)' encourages people to join in, deciding what makes Christmas work best for them.