Haribo and Edelman create 'Monster Approved' sweets for Halloween

To find out what treats kids actually want, Haribo has surveyed kids around the country to create the definitive list of Monster Approved sweets, which can be found on Haribo’s website. Being a Halloween favourite, Haribo products made the list, but other sweets like lollipops and squishy sweets are also featured.

The poll found that hard toffees, broken biscuits, rice cakes, and old mints are among the worst items kids have been gifted during their trick-or-treating ventures. 23 per cent of grownups admit they give out disappointing treats, while 43 per cent of kids say they have been disappointed with the quality of treats given out on Halloween.