Haribo

Haribo and Edelman create 'Monster Approved' sweets for Halloween

The cross-country poll featured Haribo products along with lollipops and squishy sweets as Halloween favourites

By Creative Salon

27 October 2023

Kids put in so much effort with their trick-or-treat costumes. However, research shows that grown-ups are slacking with sweets. To stand up for children on Halloween, Haribo has created the Halloween Monster Approved symbol, representing “Fair Sweets for Trick or Treats”. The badge can be found in corner shops to help grownups pick up the good stuff, and it’s being launched with a helpful Public Service Announcement social video where adorable Halloween monsters put their foot down once and for all.

To find out what treats kids actually want, Haribo has surveyed kids around the country to create the definitive list of Monster Approved sweets, which can be found on Haribo’s website. Being a Halloween favourite, Haribo products made the list, but other sweets like lollipops and squishy sweets are also featured.

 The poll found that hard toffees, broken biscuits, rice cakes, and old mints are among the worst items kids have been gifted during their trick-or-treating ventures. 23 per cent of grownups admit they give out disappointing treats, while 43 per cent of kids say they have been disappointed with the quality of treats given out on Halloween.

Credits:

Client: Haribo

Phil Murphy – Head of Marketing

Kim Jacks – Senior Marketing Manager

Louise Fox –Marketing Manager

Brad Dimberline – Assistant Brand Manager

Agency: Edelman UK

ECD: James Woods

Copy: Oscar Muller

Art Dir: Sabine Stromsky

Producer: Lucie Hackman

Client Partner: Suzy Socker

Account Dir: Charlie Gipson

Production Company: Milk Machine.

Director: Christian James

