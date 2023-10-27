Haribo and Edelman create 'Monster Approved' sweets for Halloween
The cross-country poll featured Haribo products along with lollipops and squishy sweets as Halloween favourites
27 October 2023
Kids put in so much effort with their trick-or-treat costumes. However, research shows that grown-ups are slacking with sweets. To stand up for children on Halloween, Haribo has created the Halloween Monster Approved symbol, representing “Fair Sweets for Trick or Treats”. The badge can be found in corner shops to help grownups pick up the good stuff, and it’s being launched with a helpful Public Service Announcement social video where adorable Halloween monsters put their foot down once and for all.
To find out what treats kids actually want, Haribo has surveyed kids around the country to create the definitive list of Monster Approved sweets, which can be found on Haribo’s website. Being a Halloween favourite, Haribo products made the list, but other sweets like lollipops and squishy sweets are also featured.
The poll found that hard toffees, broken biscuits, rice cakes, and old mints are among the worst items kids have been gifted during their trick-or-treating ventures. 23 per cent of grownups admit they give out disappointing treats, while 43 per cent of kids say they have been disappointed with the quality of treats given out on Halloween.
Credits:
Client: Haribo
Phil Murphy – Head of Marketing
Kim Jacks – Senior Marketing Manager
Louise Fox –Marketing Manager
Brad Dimberline – Assistant Brand Manager
Agency: Edelman UK
ECD: James Woods
Copy: Oscar Muller
Art Dir: Sabine Stromsky
Producer: Lucie Hackman
Client Partner: Suzy Socker
Account Dir: Charlie Gipson
Production Company: Milk Machine.
Director: Christian James