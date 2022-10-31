BT and Saatchi & Saatchi use Halloween Dolls to bring back broadband nightmares

Going live during half term and just in time for Halloween, the targeted social campaign sees the Harfin and Famileigh families - who have a combined TikTok following of over three million - use the wi-fi controlling dolls to undertake a series of light-hearted pranks and tricks to destroy the broadband connection of normal routers, highlighting how important unbreakable broadband is.

Designed by Mackinnon & Saunders with wifi controlling technology implemented by The 5Gs, the Horror Dolls arrive branded with ‘Warning’ signs, and quickly live up to their packaging - disrupting video calls, movies and date invitations, and even cancelling a takeaway order. After a series of nightmarish situations, the content ends with a call to switch to BT Hybrid, to ensure a seamless connection, whatever router tricks are being played.