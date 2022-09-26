British Heart Foundation launches heart healing patch tech

To get the project over the line, BHF have partnered with Saatchi & Saatchi to launch ‘Go Sanjay’, a multimedia campaign celebrating the pioneering professor behind the project.

As charity of the year at the TCS London Marathon 2022, BHF collaborated with Saatchi & Saatchi on ‘Go Sanjay’, a celebratory campaign encouraging the nation to get behind Professor Sanjay Sinha – the scientist leading the ground-breaking BHF-funded research – who will be running the TCS London Marathon on 2nd October.

While Sanjay treads the iconic 26.2 mile course wearing the race number 17,000 – a nod to the number of people diagnosed with heart failure in the UK every single month – he will also sit front and centre of the integrated campaign, which will run across retail, digital and print out of home, social and earned media.

Funds raised from the London Marathon will support nine research projects including the heart healing patches, which the BHF hopes to progress into human trials, a significant milestone in the journey to securing medical certification and approval.

Claire Sadler, Chief Marketing and Fundraising Officer, British Heart Foundation, says: “Our hope for the heart healing patch is to restore the lifespan and quality of life for people living with heart failure. The support of the BHF’s runners and supporters at this year’s TCS London Marathon could be truly transformative and help us get to the stage where we can carry out the first clinical trials of the patch in patients. We were delighted to work with Saatchi & Saatchi to put Sanjay front and centre of the campaign, as it is truly reflective of the heroic work he is doing – both in our research labs, and on the streets of London on 2nd October. Go Sanjay!”

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, adds: “As lead charity sponsor of the marathon our mission this year was to get the public cheering for science as loudly as they cheer for each and every runner. Sanjay became our figurehead as his incredible heart patches need the support of the public to get over the line. It is a privilege to work closely with BHF on campaigns that are directly saving and improving lives, and we hope that amplifying Sanjay’s incredible story will help make all the difference.”

Campaign credits:

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi