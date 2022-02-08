Saatchi & Saatchi's New Creators’ Showcase Funded By Sale Of Art Collection
The advertising giant is auctioning off art collection to fuel the next generation of creators
Saatchi & Saatchi's has launched New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition, the latest in a series of dedicated company-founded initiatives to find, nurture and sustainably support emerging talent in the creative industries.
Hosted in Saatchi & Saatchi’s iconic pub The Pregnant Man on Chancery Lane in partnership with Twenty Below Music, the music edition will give a new sector of creatives a platform to showcase their talent to the creative community. The series builds on the companies visual New Creators’ Showcase at Cannes and Margate, which gives emerging visual creators the opportunity to spotlight their work culminating in a one off short film project funded and made in partnership with Channel 4.
To fund the evolution of the Showcase, Saatchi & Saatchi will be selling works from its art collection, which have been in storage or displayed in Saatchi & Saatchi’s offices for many years.
Debuting on October 5 with singer and songwriter Ruti Olajugbagbe, the New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition will invite emerging music artists and creators to perform for an audience made up of agents, brands, directors and commissioners on a monthly basis.
Chris Kay, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London says, “It’s incredibly important to our core mission that we do all we can to fuel a new generation of artists and creators, and this just felt like a natural thing to do. We love these open source creative sessions, and it is essential that we find ways to get new creators into the industry and for our broader creative community to experience.”
Jess Ringshall, CPO of Saatchi & Saatchi London adds, “The best way that we can facilitate this is to give artists a platform they would never normally have access to, and that’s the aim of our on-going New Creators’ visual showcase, and now our new music showcase. The sessions are open to anyone in our industry or beyond to experience for free, and I’m excited to see the talent, connections and collaborations they facilitate.”
The sessions are free to attend, RSVP to register your interest: NCS@saatchi.co.uk