Saatchi & Saatchi's New Creators’ Showcase Funded By Sale Of Art Collection

Saatchi & Saatchi's has launched New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition, the latest in a series of dedicated company-founded initiatives to find, nurture and sustainably support emerging talent in the creative industries.

Hosted in Saatchi & Saatchi’s iconic pub The Pregnant Man on Chancery Lane in partnership with Twenty Below Music, the music edition will give a new sector of creatives a platform to showcase their talent to the creative community. The series builds on the companies visual New Creators’ Showcase at Cannes and Margate, which gives emerging visual creators the opportunity to spotlight their work culminating in a one off short film project funded and made in partnership with Channel 4.

To fund the evolution of the Showcase, Saatchi & Saatchi will be selling works from its art collection, which have been in storage or displayed in Saatchi & Saatchi’s offices for many years.

Debuting on October 5 with singer and songwriter Ruti Olajugbagbe, the New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition will invite emerging music artists and creators to perform for an audience made up of agents, brands, directors and commissioners on a monthly basis.