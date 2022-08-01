Saatchi & Saatchi and EE "fix" sexist tweets following football
Following the success of England's women in the football, EE has taken three real tweets and fixed them, then put them on OOH and on social media
By creative salon
01 August 2022
The velocity around the 2022 Hope United campaign has been incredible. Despite the awe-inspiring performances the lionesses have received vile, sexist hate.
EE and Saatchi & Saatchi took three real tweets and fixed them, which have been housed in OOH and on social media.
1/3Hope United
2/3Hope United
3/3Hope United