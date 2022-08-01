EE_WEuros

Saatchi & Saatchi and EE "fix" sexist tweets following football

Following the success of England's women in the football, EE has taken three real tweets and fixed them, then put them on OOH and on social media

By creative salon

01 August 2022

The velocity around the 2022 Hope United campaign has been incredible. Despite the awe-inspiring performances the lionesses have received vile, sexist hate.

EE and Saatchi & Saatchi took three real tweets and fixed them, which have been housed in OOH and on social media.

