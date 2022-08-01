Saatchi & Saatchi reimagines 'Pregnant Man' ad in protest at Roe vs Wade
The ‘Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?’ campaign was the first advertisement Saatchi & Saatchi created in 1970 for the Health Education Council
01 August 2022
One of the agency's most famous creative campaigns is still absurdly relevant in the wake of the overturning of Roe Vs Wade, effectively removing the right to an abortion from the US constitution and placing it in the power of state legislatures.
The question of how men would behave, think or even vote if they were the ones who got pregnant is a conversation that is unfortunately more timely. There’s never been a more important time for creativity to impact culture and society. With this in mind, Saatchi & Saatchi has reinterpreted a classic statement for modern action.
In light of the landmark ruling of Roe Vs Wade, the iconic Saatchi & Saatchi advertising campaign ‘Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?’ has been re-imagined with the face of US Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Alito, with a ‘Would you be more careful with your vote if it was you that got pregnant?’ headline. Alito has a long track record of opposing abortion rights and has voted to uphold every abortion law the supreme court has considered since his confirmation in 2006. Alito has since been reported to have mocked Prince Harry and Boris Johnson’s criticism of the ruling.
Saatchi & Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin said: “We should be using every platform we have in the UK to show support for women’s rights as they are rolled back in the US. We are proud to be able to lend this iconic piece of Saatchi creative to highlight the hypocrisy and the regression of the Supreme court’s decision.”
CREDITS
Franki Goodwin - Chief Creative Officer
Nicola Kythreotis - - Designer
Raphael Souza - – Designer
Jessica Ringshall - Chief Production Officer
Bill Elouahabi - – Head of delivery
Jessica Nelson - – Senior Creative Producer
Hemi Patel - – Creative
Cristiana Candido - Creative
Paul Jeffreys - Prodigious - Senior Creative Artworker