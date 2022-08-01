Saatchi & Saatchi reimagines 'Pregnant Man' ad in protest at Roe vs Wade

The question of how men would behave, think or even vote if they were the ones who got pregnant is a conversation that is unfortunately more timely. There’s never been a more important time for creativity to impact culture and society. With this in mind, Saatchi & Saatchi has reinterpreted a classic statement for modern action.

In light of the landmark ruling of Roe Vs Wade, the iconic Saatchi & Saatchi advertising campaign ‘Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?’ has been re-imagined with the face of US Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Alito, with a ‘Would you be more careful with your vote if it was you that got pregnant?’ headline. Alito has a long track record of opposing abortion rights and has voted to uphold every abortion law the supreme court has considered since his confirmation in 2006. Alito has since been reported to have mocked Prince Harry and Boris Johnson’s criticism of the ruling.

Saatchi & Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin said: “We should be using every platform we have in the UK to show support for women’s rights as they are rolled back in the US. We are proud to be able to lend this iconic piece of Saatchi creative to highlight the hypocrisy and the regression of the Supreme court’s decision.”

CREDITS

Franki Goodwin - Chief Creative Officer

Nicola Kythreotis - - Designer

Raphael Souza - – Designer

Jessica Ringshall - Chief Production Officer

Bill Elouahabi - – Head of delivery

Jessica Nelson - – Senior Creative Producer

Hemi Patel - – Creative

Cristiana Candido - Creative

Paul Jeffreys - Prodigious - Senior Creative Artworker